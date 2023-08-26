Volleyball preview: There will be plenty of new players for Eagles

WILLMAR — Under second-year head coach Rebecca Westin, Community Christian School will have plenty of new faces on the court this fall after graduating five seniors who propelled the Eagles to a successful season in 2022.

CCS had a 17-0 record last year and was the Christian Athletic League year-end tournament champion.

Westin has two returning starters who will look to help the Eagles find similar success in the 2023 season.

Sophomores Lexi Nelson and Grace Strom are CCS’ pair of returning starters. Nelson is a 5-foot-9 middle hitter and Strom is a 5-7 setter.

The Eagles have three upperclassmen looking to help make an impact. They are senior Anna Lindgren, a 5-4 defensive specialist, senior Jennah Malako, a 5-8 opposite hitter, and junior Kaiya Norbie, a 5-6 outside hitter.

Joining Nelson and Strom as underclassmen is Margo Klaassen, a sophomore middle hitter at 5-11, and Faith Westin, a freshman outside hitter at 5-6.

“We are a young, new team filled with hard working, dedicated and talented girls,” Rebecca Westin said. “I’m excited to see it all come together and what they can accomplish as a team.”Rebecca Westin will be assisted by Les Graham, Bella Mulder and Brittany Berge. This marks her third year coaching at CCS. She was the junior high coach in 2021.

CCS Eagles

Aug. 25 vs. Fourth Baptist Christian

Aug. 28 vs. Cambridge Christian

Sept. 15 vs. Faith Christian

Sept. 18 vs. Maplewood Academy

Sept. 19 vs. St. Cloud Christian

Sept. 22 at Cambridge Christian

Sept. 26 vs. Immanuel Lutheran

Sept. 29 at Rochester Home

Oct. 3 at Faith Christian

Oct. 5 at St. Cloud Christian

Oct. 7 at Fourth Baptist Christian tournament

Oct. 13 vs. Valley Christian-Osceola

