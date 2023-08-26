6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Volleyball preview: There will be plenty of new players for Eagles

Community Christian School returns 2 starters from a CAL championship team

CCS.volleyball1.2022.jpg
Here is the 2022 Community Christian School volleyball team that won the Christian Athletic League tournament Saturday in Willmar.
Submitted photo
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 3:47 AM

WILLMAR — Under second-year head coach Rebecca Westin, Community Christian School will have plenty of new faces on the court this fall after graduating five seniors who propelled the Eagles to a successful season in 2022.

CCS had a 17-0 record last year and was the Christian Athletic League year-end tournament champion.

Westin has two returning starters who will look to help the Eagles find similar success in the 2023 season.

Sophomores Lexi Nelson and Grace Strom are CCS’ pair of returning starters. Nelson is a 5-foot-9 middle hitter and Strom is a 5-7 setter.

The Eagles have three upperclassmen looking to help make an impact. They are senior Anna Lindgren, a 5-4 defensive specialist, senior Jennah Malako, a 5-8 opposite hitter, and junior Kaiya Norbie, a 5-6 outside hitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining Nelson and Strom as underclassmen is Margo Klaassen, a sophomore middle hitter at 5-11, and Faith Westin, a freshman outside hitter at 5-6.

“We are a young, new team filled with hard working, dedicated and talented girls,” Rebecca Westin said. “I’m excited to see it all come together and what they can accomplish as a team.”Rebecca Westin will be assisted by Les Graham, Bella Mulder and Brittany Berge. This marks her third year coaching at CCS. She was the junior high coach in 2021.

CCS Eagles

Aug. 25 vs. Fourth Baptist Christian

Aug. 28 vs. Cambridge Christian

Sept. 15 vs. Faith Christian

Sept. 18 vs. Maplewood Academy

Sept. 19 vs. St. Cloud Christian

Sept. 22 at Cambridge Christian

ADVERTISEMENT

Sept. 26 vs. Immanuel Lutheran

Sept. 29 at Rochester Home

Oct. 3 at Faith Christian

Oct. 5 at St. Cloud Christian

Oct. 7 at Fourth Baptist Christian tournament

Oct. 13 vs. Valley Christian-Osceola

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
RCW vs LQPV volleyball 003.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: LQPV heads in the right direction
6m ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD Warriors vs. GFW Thunderbirds 102722.007.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: BOLD starts fresh after a big 2022 season
11m ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
091522.S.WCT.BRAVES.VOLLEYBALL.MCGEARY.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: Benson aims for improvement
21m ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
MACCRAY v BBE 005.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: BBE hopes to re-load
31m ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo junior Avery Williams, right, takes a swing at the ball while Minnewaska's Haley Shea goes up for a block during a West Central Conference match on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Montevideo.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Some big shoes to fill for Montevideo
31m ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
092622.S.WCT.FALCONS.VOLLEYBALL.KLINGERHIT.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: ACGC Falcons will count on experience, depth
36m ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar eighth-grader Ellery DeBoer, 7, and a pair of Worthington players go after a free ball during a Section 2AAA quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Tall task for Willmar Cardinals
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown