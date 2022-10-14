Volleyball roundup: BOLD Warriors blast past West Central Area

OLIVIA — The BOLD volleyball team rebounded nicely after taking a loss to West Central Conference-leading Sauk Centre on Tuesday.

Taking on conference newcomer West Central Area in their home finale, the Warriors cruised to a three-set victory, 25-17, 25-14, 25-12.

BOLD junior Ady Knake goes up to attack the ball during a West Central Conference match against West Central Area on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at BOLD High School in Olivia. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Ranked 10th in Class A, BOLD moves to 10-3 in the West Central Conference and 18-3-1 overall.

Down 9-7 in the first set, BOLD went on a 9-3 to go ahead 16-10 after a kill by junior outside hitter Ady Knake. Knake put together a team-high 19 kills along with seven digs and a pair of ace serves.

Grace Tersteeg, 3, and the rest of the BOLD volleyball team react after a kill by Tersteeg during the first set of a West Central Conference match against West Central Area on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at BOLD High School in Olivia. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Senior Mari Ryberg also had double-digit kills with 11 while also putting up a team-best 16 digs. Layla Pfarr tallied 39 set assists for BOLD.

The Warriors are on the road for their final two regular-season matches. They face Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop in a matchup between two Section 2A teams at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Then at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, they wrap up West Central play at Melrose.

West Central

BOLD 3, WCA 0

WCA (14-8) 17 14 12

BOLD (18-3-1) 25 25 25

WCA

Stats not available

BOLD

Serving (aces): Ady Knake 2, Layla Pfarr 2, Maddie Ridler 2, Mari Ryberg 1, Delaney Tersteeg 1 … Set assists: Pfarr 39 … Hitting (kills): Knake 19, Ryberg 11, Kenzie Visser 6 … Blocking (aces): Visser 4, Grace Tersteeg 2, Kilee Elfering 2, Ryberg 1, Pfarr 1 … Digs (5 or more): Ryberg 16, D. Tersteeg 15, Knake 7

BOLD sophomore Layla Pfarr, 7, and junior Grace Tersteeg, 3, go up for a block attempt against West Central Area's Addison Staples during a West Central Conference match on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at BOLD High School in Olivia. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Sauk Centre 3, Minnewaska 0

Sauk Centre improved to 23-2 by sweeping Minnewaska at Sauk Centre.

The Mainstreeters are the defending state champions and ranked fourth in Class AA.

Minnewaska was led by Dreya Barness, who had 12 kills and 15 digs. Haley Shea added 24 set assists. Avery Fier had 17 digs and nine kills and Dacia Fleury added nine kills and nine digs for the Lakers.

Minnewaska concludes the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Morris/Chokio-Alberta.

Minnewaska (8-12) 16 21 18

Sauk Centre (23-2) 25 25 25

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Brooklyn Meyer 1, Haillie Schultz 1 … Set assists: Haley Shea 24, Avery Fier 2 … Hitting (kills): Dreya Barsness 12, Dacia Fleury 9, Fier 9, Miaya Guggisberg 4, Schultz 3, Shea 1 … Blocking (aces): Schultz 2, Fleury 1 … Digs (5 or more): Fier 17, Barsness 15, Meyer 9, Fleury 9, Shea 7, Schultz 5

Sauk Centre

Stats not available

Montevideo 3, Benson 1

Avery Koenen had 37 kills in Montevideo’s victory over Benson at Montevideo

Koenen, a North Dakota State basketball recruit, also had five ace blocks and nine digs for the Thunder Hawks.

Tenley Epema contributed 42 set assists and four blocks and Avery Williams had 12 kills for Montevideo.

Montevideo has a Section 3AA matchup at Redwood Valley at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Benson concludes the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Sauk Centre.

Benson (4-17) 12 27 12 15

Montevideo (4-14) 25 25 25 25

Benson

Stats not available

Montevideo

Serving (aces): Addie Olson 4, Avery Williams 1, Tenley Epema 1, Avery Koenen 1 … Set assists: Tenley Epema 42, Olson 2, Williams 1, Taya Weber 1 … Hitting (kills): A. Koenen 37, Williams 12, Emmie Koenen 4, Teagan Epema 2, Maren Nelson 1, Tenley Epema 1 … Blocking (aces): A. Koenen 5, Tenley Epema 4, E. Koenen 3, Nelson 2, Teagan Epema 2 … Digs (5 or more): A. Koenen 9, Taya Weber 8, Teagan Epema 7, Olson 6, Tenley Epema 5

Central Lakes

Willmar 3, Brainerd 0

The Central Lakes Conference champion Willmar Cardinals earned the victory at Brainerd

Willmar is 11-0 in the CLC and Brainerd is 5-6. Willmar is second in Class AAA.

The Cardinals recorded 14 ace serves, led by Gretchen Volk’s five. Sydney Schnichels had four and Hannah Stark added three.

Schnichels led the attack with 20 kills, including a .364 attack percentage. Schnichels also led the Cardinals with 14 digs.

Willmar plays in the two-day Moorhead Invitational on Oct. 21-22 to wrap up the regular season.

Willmar (20-3) 25 25 25

Brainerd (11-10) 20 21 16

Willmar

Serving (aces): Hannah Stark 3, Sydney Schnichels 4, Gretchen Volk 5, Allie Rosendahl 2 … Set assists: Schnichels 1, Volk 1, Ellery DeBoer 30, Rosendahl 2 … Hitting (kills): Schnichels 20, Lauren Dirkes 2, Dena Mathison 3, Volk 5, DeBoer 3, Brielle Ogdahl 4 … Blocking (aces): Dirkes 1, Dean Mathison 1, Ogdahl 1 … Digs (5 or more): Stark 7, Schnichels 14, Volk 9, DeBoer 7, Rosendahl 6, Ogdahl 6

Brainerd

Stats not available

Wright County

NLS 3, D-C 0

Ava Carlson knocked down 11 kills, Kendra Gerhardson had 16 set assists and Grace Truscinski had 13 digs and five service aces to lead New London-Spicer past Dassel-Cokato at New London.

Ellary Peterson chipped in with eight kills, seven digs and an ace serve for NLS. Ava Hauer added 11 set assists for the Wildcats.

NLS has its regular-season finale at 7:15 p.m. Monday at home against 10th-ranked (Class AA) Albany.

D-C (6-20) 19 16 19

NLS (14-11) 25 25 25

D-C

Stats not available

NLS

Serving (aces): Grace Truscinski 5, Avery Rich 1, Ellary Peterson 1 … Set assists: Kendra Gerhardson 16, Ava Hauer 11, Rich 1, Peterson 1 … Hitting (kills): Ava Carlson 11, Rich 5, Ayla Caskey 4, Peterson 8, Emma Madison 5, Kaylee Thorson 1 … Blocking (aces): Peterson 1 … Digs (5 or more): Peterson 7, Truscinski 13

W-M 3, Litchfield 0

Ninth-ranked (Class AA) Watertown-Mayer got the Wright County Conference sweep over Litchfield at Watertown

The Dragons drop to 4-3 in the Wright County while the Royals jump to 6-1. W-M is second in the conference behind Annandale at 6-0.

Litchfield hosts Princeton in a non-conference match at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Litchfield (14-11) 12 16 23

W-M (19-7) 25 25 25

Central Minnesota

Kimball 3, Paynesville 0

Kimball improved to 14-10 with the victory over Paynesville at Kimball

For the Bulldogs, Kyleigh Tangen had 13 kills and 13 digs and Emma Flanders contributed 10 kills and six digs. Rayna Spanier added set assists for Paynesville.

Paynesville faces CMC-leading Eden Valley-Watkins to conclude the regular season at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Paynesville.

Paynesville (17-5) 25 17 20

Kimball (14-10) 27 25 25

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Rayna Spanier 2, Grace Roberg 1, Kaydence Roeske 1, Emma Flanders 1, Emma Stanley 1 … Set assists: Spanier 22, Stanley 3, Roeske 1 … Hitting (kills): Kyleigh Tangen 13, Flanders 10, Roberg 2, Lexy Frank 1, Roeske 1, Spanier 1 … Blocking (aces): none … Digs (5 or more): Tangen 13, Flanders 6

Kimball

Stats not available

BBE 3, Holdingford 0

Ava Mueller had 18 kills, 11 digs and three blocks and Kylie Weller added 36 set assists and nine digs in Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s victory over the Huskers at Holdingford.

Abby Berge and Brooklyn Fischer each had seven kills and Adley Hagen added six for the Jaguars.

BBE is on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Royalton.

BBE (19-7) 26 25 25

Holdingford (10-10) 24 12 23

BBE

Serving (aces): Harley Roering 2, Brooklyn Fischer 2, Anna Jaeger 1, Ava Mueller 1, Kylie Weller 1 … Set assists: Weller 36, Roering 2, Fischer 1 … Hitting (kills): Mueller 18, Abby Berge 7, Fischer 7, Adley Hagen 6, Allison Dingmann 5, Roering 1 … Blocking (aces): Mueller 3, Berge 1 … Digs (5 or more): Roering 14, Hagen 11, Mueller 11, Fischer 11, Weller 9

Holdingford

Stats not available

Maple Lake 3, ACGC 2

Maple Lake endured an Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City rally for the victory at Grove City.

The Irish took a 2-0 lead before ACGC won the third and fourth sets. Maple Lake then won 15-8 in the fifth set for the match win.

Alayna Schultz had 42 set assists for the Falcons. Elli Roemeling and Ruby Klinger each contributed 15 kills for ACGC. Roemeling also had 21 digs.

ACGC faces Long Prairie-Grey Eagle in a non-conference match at 7 p.m. Monday in Grove City.

Maple Lake (9-13) 25 25 22 21 15

ACGC (3-14) 21 23 25 25 8

Maple Lake

Stats not available

ACGC

Serving (aces): Kylie Blom 4, Haley Wilner 2, Elli Roemeling 1, Alayna Schultz 1, Mikaili Johnson 1 … Set assists: Schultz 42, Taylor Hoekstra 1 … Hitting (kills): Roemeling 15, Ruby Klinger 15, Schultz 1, Macy Elton 7, Haley Johnson 1, Mikaili Johnson 7, Hoekstra 1 … Blocking (aces): Klinger 4, Roemeling 1, Johnson 1 … Digs (5 or more): Roemeling 21, Johnson 14, Claire Slinden 13, Schultz 11, Haley Wilner 9, Blom 6

Camden

MACCRAY 3, KMS 0

Sydney Thein and Brielle Janssen led a balanced attack with 11 kills each as state-ranked MACCRAY downed Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Kerkhoven.

MACCRAY is ranked ninth in Class A.

Emma Thein had eight kills and Lexi Nurmi seven kills for the Wolverines, who got 18 set assists from Annie Bourne and 12 from Sydney Thein. Sydney Thein also had 17 digs and Nurmi added 11.

For KMS, Katie Klaphake and Taylor Haats each had five kills and Olivia Noble had 14 set assists. Elsa Gjerde had nine digs and Julia Carlson added four ace serves.

MACCRAY (18-9) 27 25 25

KMS (7-16) 25 18 19

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Jordan Thein 4, Lexi Nurmi 1, Brielle Janssen 1, Emma Thein 2, Annie Bourne 2 … Set assists: Sydney Thein 12, Bourne 18 … Hitting (kills): S. Thein 11, Janssen 11, E. Thein 8, Nurmi 7, J. Thein 4, Kori Bristle 1 … Blocking (aces): J. Thein 2, Janssen 1 … Digs (5 or more): J. Thein 8, S. Thein 17, Nurmi 11, E. Thein 10, Bourne 6

KMS

Serving (aces): Julia Carlson 4, Josie Gjerde 2, Olivia Noble 1 … Set assists: Noble 14, Avery Joyce 1 … Hitting (kills): Katie Klaphake 5, Taylor Haats 5, Sophia Oerter 3, Noble 2, Eben Overcash 2, Shakira Olson 2, … Blocking (aces): Klaphake 2, Olson 2, Oerter 2, Noble 1, Haats 1 … Digs (5 or more): Elsa Gjerde 9, Joyce 7, J. Gjerde 6, Carlson 5

LQPV 3, CMCS 0

Lac qui Parle Valley improved to 12-8 with the victory over Central Minnesota Christian at Madison.

Lexi Wollschlager had 11 kills and Sheridan Evenson added 10 for the Eagles, who got 26 digs from Isabel Gerdes and 16 set assists from Ayanna Gipson.

For CMCS, Lilly Mellema led with seven kills. CC Roiseland had 22 digs and Ava Schneiderman added 10 set assists.

LQPV heads to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7:30 p.m. Monday. CMCS travels to Hancock at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

CMCS (7-18) 24 23 21

LQPV (12-8) 26 25 25

CMCS

Serving (aces): Carrie Mulder 2, Lilly Mellema 1, Morgan Groen 1, Sienna Duininck 1 … Set assists: Ava Schneiderman 10, Avery Duininck 6, S. Duininck 2 … Hitting (kills): Mellema 7, Janessa Erickson 5, Groen 3, Emmi Braem 2, Mulder 2 … Blocking (aces): Hannah Graves 2, Groen 1, Cora Watson 1 … Digs (5 or more): CC Roiseland 22, Maddy Vander Ark 12

LQPV

Serving (aces): Ayanna Gipson 2, Claire Borstad 2 … Set assists: Rylee Lund 15, Gipson 16 … Hitting (kills): Lund 1, Lexi Wollschlager 11, Sheridan Evenson 10, Jalyn Lee 2, Brandi Meyer 7 … Blocking (aces): Lee 2 … Digs (5 or more): Lund 19, Isabel Gerdes 26, Wollschlager 5, Evenson 5, Borstad 9, Kaitlyn Kittelson 6, Gipson 9