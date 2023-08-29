6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Volleyball roundup: Community Christian School gets off to a good start

Eagles defeat Cambridge Christian 3-1 in the home opener. Also Monday, MACCRAY downs Montevideo 3-0 in non-conference play.

CCS vs. Cambridge Christian, 082823.002.jpg
Lexi Nelson spikes the ball for the Eagles in Community Christian School's season-opener against Cambridge Christian on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Community Christian School in Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:02 PM

WILLMARThe Community Christian School volleyball team earned a four-set victory in front of a loud crowd in its season opener against Cambridge Christian School on Monday.

CCS, which won the Christian Athletic League year-end tournament in 2022, defeated the Warriors 25-21, 25-15, 20-25 and 25-22.

“I am proud of the girls,” Eagles head coach Rebecca Westin said. “We actually only had two practices before this where we had all of them together, so they’ve had very little time to play together.”

CCS vs. Cambridge Christian, 082823.005.jpg
Grace Strom (center) celebrates an Eagles' point with her teammates in Community Christian School's season-opener against Cambridge Christian on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Community Christian School in Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Lexi Nelson, a 5-foot-9-inch sophomore middle hitter, led CCS. She had a team-best nine kills, adding 10 digs and two ace serves.

“She’s one of our team captains,” said Eagles senior defensive specialist Anna Lindgren, who also had 10 digs. “She really stepped up her game, she was really encouraging and she was very focused.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Behind Nelson, Margo Klaassen and Grace Strom helped pace CCS.

CCS vs. Cambridge Christian, 082823.006.jpg
Community Christian School head coach Rebecca Westin talks during a timeout in the Eagles' season-opener against Cambridge Christian on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Community Christian School in Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More volleyball coverage:

Klaassen, a 5-11 sophomore middle hitter, had eight kills, five digs, one ace serve and an ace block.

Strom, a 5-7 sophomore setter, had a team-high 10 ace serves with seven digs and three kills.

With the loud crowd and minimal practice time, CCS struggled with its coverage and communication. The Eagles will look to improve upon these things as the season goes on.

“I want to see the team be more aggressive, go for the ball more and dive for it no matter what,” Lindgren said. “Just not shy away from the ball.”

CCS plays Immanuel Lutheran at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran School in Mankato.

CCS vs. Cambridge Christian, 082823.004.jpg
Margo Klaassen sets the ball in Community Christian School's season-opener against Cambridge Christian on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Community Christian School in Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

CAL

CCS 3, Cambridge Christian 1

Cambridge Christian (0-1)       21   15   25   22
Community Christian (1-0)      25   25   20   25

ADVERTISEMENT

Cambridge Christian
Stats not available

Community Christian
Serving (aces): Grace Strom 10, Faith Westin 4, Kaiya Norbie 3, Lexi Nelson 2, Margo Klaassen 1 … Set assists: not available … Hitting (kills): Nelson 9, Klaassen 8, Strom 3, Norbie 3, Westin 1 … Blocking (aces): Norbie 2, Klaassen 1 … Digs (5 or more): Anna Lindgren 10, Nelson 10, Norbie 9, Westin 8, Strom 7, Klaassen 5

Non-conference

MACCRAY 3, Montevideo 0

MACCRAY secured a straight-set victory on the road in a non-conference match with Chippewa County rival Montevideo.

The Wolverines got 12 kills and eight digs from Brielle Janssen. Annie Bourne collected 27 set assists, and Emma Thein finished with nine kills and nine digs.

Maren Nelson and Avery Williams each had six kills for the Thunder Hawks. Addie Olson tallied 19 set assists.

MACCRAY is host to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Montevideo is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Melrose.

MACCRAY (1-0)        25   25   25
Montevideo (0-1)      19   18   20

MACCRAY
Serving (aces): Addisyn Pederson 3, Brielle Janssen 1, Kori Bristle 1 … Set assists: Annie Bourne 27 … Hitting (kills): Janssen 12, Emma Thein 9, Pederson 5, Bristle 3, Bourne 3, Lexi Nurmi 1 … Blocking (aces): none … Digs (5 or more): Bristle 9, Thein 9, Janssen 8, Nurmi 5, Bourne 5  

ADVERTISEMENT

Montevideo
Serving (aces): Avery Williams 4, Addie Olson 3, Maren Nelson 2, Taya Weber 1 … Set assists: Olson 19, Teagan Epema 2, Williams 1, Emmie Koenen 1 … Hitting (kills): Nelson 6, Williams 6, Koenen 3, Madison Picht 2, Weber 1 … Blocking (aces): Koenen 2, Nelson 1, Picht 1, Olson 1 … Digs (5 or more): Epema 5

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
WCT.s.crosscountry.jpg
Prep
Cross-country roundup: NLS girls bring home a title
35m ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield falls to Rocori, Washburn
54m ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
091322.S.WCT.CARDINALS.VOLLEYBALL.DeBOER.jpg
Prep
Volleyball 2023 preview: Interest is spiking as the volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
091322.S.WCT.CARDINALS.VOLLEYBALL.DeBOER.jpg
Prep
Volleyball 2023 preview: Interest is spiking as the volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Sports
Amateur golf: Gorans earns Eagle Creek club championship
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Bird Island's Zeke Walton, middle, is mobbed by teammates outside the dugout after scoring a run during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Blue Earth on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Amateur Baseball: Bird Island Bullfrogs back for the final weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.008.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball: Cold Spring draftee leads Elrosa Saints to third weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott