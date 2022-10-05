Volleyball roundup: Great atmosphere, big win

WILLMAR — The Willmar Cardinals utilized a sweep over the New London-Spicer Wildcats in the Dig Pink: Play for a Cure match en route to their 14th victory this season.

In the Big Red Gym that was full of pink shirts and two student sections with non-stop cheering banter, the Cardinals won 25-21, 25-13 and 25-18.

“It’s awesome to have a great environment,” Willmar head coach Leah Brogdon said. “It is just fun to have a huge crowd cheering us on. New London-Spicer brought a big crowd too, so that’s always fun.”

The Wildcats held their own in the non-conference matchup against a Willmar team that sits at No. 2 in the Class AAA rankings.

New London-Spicer head coach Tina Peterson thought her team competed hard and forced the Cardinals to make errors they don’t always make.

Cardinals senior outside hitter Sydney Schnichels flies up into the air to tip the ball over the net during the Dig Pink: Play for a Cure match against New London-Spicer on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“It’s definitely good for us to play a team like (Willmar). It only helps us get better,” Peterson said. “We knew coming in it was going to be a tough match. … I told (the girls) not to hang their heads if they walk away thinking that they did the best that they could.”

Peterson’s team focused on getting ready to block Cardinals senior outside hitter Sydney Schnichels leading into the match. And, while the Wildcats were happy they blocked her attacks a few times, she still paced Willmar to victory.

Schnichels tallied a match-best 22 kills, adding six digs.

“Sydney had an amazing game. She stood out and had good hits,” Cardinals senior libero Allie Rosendahl said. “She knew where to put the ball away and found the open spots.”

New London-Spicer's junior setter Kendra Gerhardson sets the ball into the air during the Dig Pink: Play for a Cure match against Willmar on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Defensively, it was Rosendahl helping Willmar push back on the attack. She recorded a match-best 14 digs with four set assists and had one of Willmar’s five service aces.

Peterson mentioned that throughout the match her team struggled with its serve-receive.

“Our serve-receive killed us,” Peterson said. “We now know what we need to work on and what is important is we have a conference match coming up on Thursday, so we’re going to get ready for that.”

NLS returns to Wright County Conference West Division play with a home match at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Glencoe-Silver Lake.

The Cardinals play Central Lakes Conference opponent Rocori at 7 p.m. on Thursday in front of their home crowd and student section that feeds them energy at the Big Red Gym.

New London-Spicer's sophomore outside hitter Emma Madison and sophomore middle blocker Ava Carlson attempt to block an attack from Willmar's sophomore outside hitter Gretchen Volk during the Dig Pink: Play for a Cure match against the Cardinals on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Non-Conference

Willmar 3, NLS 0

NLS (12-10) 21 13 18

Willmar (14-2) 25 25 25

NLS

Serving (aces): Annika Duininck 1, Ava Hauer 1, Avery Rich 1 … Set assists: Kendra Gerhardson 9, Ava Hauer 7, Ava Carlson 1 … Hitting (kills): Carlson 7, Gerhardson 6, A. Rich 4, Ellary Peterson 4, Grace Truscinski 3, Emma Madison 1 … Blocking (aces): Peterson 2, A. Rich 1, Truscinski 1 … Digs (5 or more): Truscinski 10, A. Rich 9, Dakota Rich 7

Willmar

Serving (aces): Hannah Stark 2, Ellery DeBoer 1, Allie Rosendahl 1, Brielle Ogdahl 1 … Set assists: DeBoer 35, Rosendahl 4, Ogdahl 2, Stark 1, Gretchen Volk 1 … Hitting (kills): Sydney Schnichels 22, Volk 10, Ogdahl 5, DeBoer 5, Lauren Dirkes 3, Dena Mathison 3 … Blocking (aces): Dirkes 2, DeBoer 1 … Digs (5 or more): Rosendahl 14, Stark 8, Volk 6, Schnichels 6, DeBoer 5

EV-W 3, Litchfield 1

Eden Valley-Watkins needed four sets to secure the non-conference victory at Litchfield.

For the Dragons, Greta Hansen had 14 kills and Isabelle Pennertz added 10. Olivia Holmgren had added 31 set assists with 18 digs, three kills and two service aces.

Litchfield plays Wright County opponent Annandale at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Litchfield.

EV-W (14-8) 14 27 25 25

Litchfield (13-9) 25 25 21 19

EV-W

Stats not available

Litchfield

Serving (aces): Ciarra Resmen 3, Grace Braaten 3, Olivia Holmgren 2, Morgan Falling 2, Anna Sorgatz 2 … Set assists: O. Holmgren 31, Grace Holmgren 2, Resmen 1, Asha Ehlers 1, Sorgatz 1 … Hitting (kills): Greta Hansen 14, Isabelle Pennertz 10, Falling 8, O. Holmgren 3, Resmen 2, Ehlers 2 … Blocking (aces): Pennertz 3, Hansen 2, Falling 1 … Digs (5 or more): O. Holmgren 18, Braaten 12, Falling 8, Resmen 7, Sorgatz 6, Pennertz 5

D-C 3, ACGC 1

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City dropped a non-conference match against Dassel-Cokato at Cokato.

Elli Roemeling paced the Falcons’ offense with 14 kills while also scooping up 16 digs. Haley Wilner also had 16 digs along with a pair of ace serves.

ACGC next plays BBE at 7 p.m. Thursday in Brooten.

ACGC (3-11) 20 25 23 20

D-C (6-17) 25 22 25 25

ACGC

Serving (aces): Haley Wilner 2, Alayna Schultz 2, Kylie Blom 2, Mikaili Johnson 1, Elli Roemeling 1 … Set assists: Schultz 24, Roemeling 1 … Hitting (kills): Roemeling 14, Wilner 7, Ruby Klinger 5, Johnson 4, Schultz 4, Macy Elton 3 … Blocking (aces): Roemeling 1 … Digs (5 or more): Roemeling 16, Wilner 16, Claire Slinden 11, Kylie Blom 10, Schultz 9, Taylor Hoekstra 5

D-C

Stats not available

BBE 3, Hancock 0

Ava Mueller had 15 kills and two blocks to help Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa blast the Owls at Hancock.

Kylie Weller added 26 set assists for the Jaguars, who got six service aces from Brooklyn Fischer.

BBE is host to Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

BBE (15-5) 25 25 25

Hancock (2-15) 8 7 16

BBE

Serving (aces): Brooklyn Fischer 6, Harley Roering 2, Kacey Fischer 1, Kylie Weller 1 … Set assists: Weller 26, Roering 1 … Hitting (kills): Ava Mueller 15, Fischer 10, Adley Hagen 5, Abby Berge 2, Allison Dingmann 1, Roering 1 … Blocking (aces): Mueller 2, Hagen 2, Berge 1, Dingmann 1 … Digs (5 or more): Berge 5, Roering 5

Hancock

Stats not available

West Central

BOLD 3, Benson 0

Tenth-ranked (Class A) BOLD rolled to a West Central Conference sweep over host Benson.

Ady Knake paced the Warriors’ offense with 11 kills while Layla Pfarr had team highs in set assists (36) and digs (10).

Kyra Gronseth and Lilly Slaughter each had five kills for the Braves.

BOLD is host to Montevieeo at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Olivia. Benson hits the road to play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday Morris/Chokio-Alberta.

BOLD (16-3) 25 25 25

Benson (4-14) 12 18 7

BOLD

Serving (aces): Ady Knake 1, Mari Ryberg 1, Delaney Tersteeg 1, Kenzie Visser 1, Maddie Ridler 1 … Set assists: Layla Pfarr 36, D. Tersteeg 4 … Hitting (kills): Knake 11, Ryberg 9, Kilee Elfering 8 … Blocking (aces): Grace Tersteeg 2, Ryberg 2, Kenzie Visser 2 … Digs (5 or more): Pfarr 10, D. Tersteeg 6, Knake 5

Benson

Serving (aces): Libby McGeary 2, Ellie Krusemark 1 … Set assists: Emma Krusemark 7, Mya McGeary 4, El. Krusemark 1 … Hitting (kills): Kyra Gronseth 5, Lilly Slaughter 5, El. Krusemark 2 … Blocking (aces): none … Digs (5 or more): El. Krusemark 10, L. McGeary 8, Slaughter 5, Gronseth 5, M. McGeary 4, Em. Krusemark 3

Minnewaska 3, Montevideo 0

Dreya Barsness hammered home 11 kills and Haley Shea came up with 34 set assists on 87 of 89 sets to help Minnewaska sweep Montevideo at Glenwood.

Dacia Fleury added nine kills and Miaya Guggisberg and Avery Fier each contributed eight for the Lakers. Fier also had 18 set assists.

For Montevideo, Avery Koenen had 10 kills and 10 digs and Tenley Epema contributed 16 set assists.

Minnewaska next plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at West Central Area in Barrett.

Montevideo (3-12) 20 10 25

Minnewaska (7-6) 25 25 27

Montevideo

Serving (aces): Avery Koenen 2 … Set assists: Tenley Epema 16 … Hitting (kills): Avery Williams 4, Teagan Epema 3, Emmie Koenen 2, A. Koenen 10 … Blocking (aces): Maren Nelson 1, Ten. Epema 2, A. Koenen 6 … Digs (5 or more): Taya Weber 5, Williams 5, Ten. Epema 7, A. Koenen 10

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Haillie Schultz 3, Dacia Fleury 2, Dreya Barsness 1, Grace Zenk 1, Haley Shea 1 … Set assists: Shea 34, Avery Fier 2 … Hitting (kills): Barsness 11, Fleury 9, Miaya Guggisberg 8, Fier 8, Schultz 3 … Blocking (aces): Fier 1, Fleury 1, Barsness 1, Shea 1 … Digs (5 or more): Fier 18, Shea 8, Schultz 7, Barsness 7, Brooklyn Meyer 6, Fleury 5

Camden

RCW 3, CMCS 0

Rachel Jakel knocked down 14 kills, had two ace blocks and 16 digs for Renville County West in its victory over Central Minnesota Christian at Renville.

Johanna Braun had 33 digs and Emily Lippert contributed 15 digs and four kills for the jaguars.

For the Bluejays, Carrie Mulder had five kills, CC Roiseland contributed 16 digs and Avery Duininck had 10 set assists.

RCW’s next scheduled match is 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday at MACCRAY in Clara City. CMCS plays host to MACCRAY at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Prinsburg.

CMCS (6-11) 24 20 23

RCW (11-6) 26 25 25

CMCS

Serving (aces): Morgan Groen 3, Ava Schneiderman 1, Avery Duininck 1 … Set assists: Duininck 10, Schneiderman 7 … Hitting (kills): Carrie Mulder 5, Emmi Braem 4, Janessa Erickson 4, Lilly Mellema 4 … Blocking (aces): Hannah Graves 4, Erickson 3 … Digs (5 or more): CC Roiseland 16, Maddy Vander Ark 7

RCW

Serving (aces): Johanna Braun 1, Ellie Wulf 2, Coraley Bryan 3, Laila Ridler 2 … Set assists: Braun 33, Emily Lippert 1, Wulf 1 … Hitting (kills): Rachel Jakel 14, Lippert 4, Wulf 9, Avery Roxberg 6, Bryan 3 … Blocking (aces): Jakel 2, Lippert 1, Roxberg 3, Bryan 1 … Digs (5 or more): Braun 8, Jakel 16, Lippert 15, Wulf 10, Bryan 7, Ridler 9

KMS 3, D-B 1

Olivia Noble was 97-for-97 on her sets with 30 set assists in Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s victory over Dawson-Boyd at Kerkhoven.

Maddie Luft led KMS’ offense with 11 kills. She added one block ace and one dig.

Dawson-Boyd plays host to Lac qui Parle Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Dawson. KMS plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ortonville.

D-B (3-12) 13 22 25 18

KMS (5-10) 25 25 23 25

D-B

Stats not available

KMS

Serving (aces): Josie Gjerde 3, Elsa Gjerde 2, Julia Carlson 2, Taylor Haats 1 … Set assists: Olivia Noble 30, E. Gjerde 1, Avery Joyce 1 … Hitting (kills): J. Gjerde 1, Katie Klaphake 2, Noble 4, Shakira Olson 10, Haats 7, Sophia Oerter 2, Maddie Luft 11 … Blocking (aces): Olson 1, Haats 3, Oerter 1, Luft 1 … Digs (5 or more): E. Gjerde 11, Carlson 7, Noble 7, Olson 5, Joyce 15

MACCRAY 3, LQPV 0

MACCRAY defeated Lac qui Parle Valley in a three-set sweep at Clara City.

“Our girls did a good job of showing up to play tonight,” LQPV head coach Brooklyn Gould. “MACCRAY is a good team, but we came ready to play and make them work for it.”

MACCRAY will compete against Central Minnesota Christian School at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday at Prinsburg. LQPV takes on Dawson-Boyd at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at DB High School in Dawson.

LQPV (9-8) 15 23 24

MACCRAY (12-7) 25 25 25

LQPV

Serving (aces): none … Set assists: Rylee Lund 14, Ayanna Gipson 13, Kaitlyn Kittelson 2 … Hitting (kills): Lexi Wollschlager 9, Jalyn Lee 7, Brandi Meyer 6, Sheridan Evenson 3, Lund 2, Gipson 1 … Blocking (aces): Evenson 3, Meyer 2, Lee 1 … Digs (5 or more): Isabel Gerdes 15, Lund 8, Claire Borstad 8, Kittelson 6, Meyer 6, Gipson 5

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Brielle Janssen 2, Annie Bourne 2, Sydney Thein 1 … Set assists: Bourne 19, S. Thein 13 … Hitting (kills): S. Thein 15, Janssen 14, Jordan Thein 6, Emma Thein 6, Lexi Nurmi 3 … Blocking (aces): Janssen 3, J. Thein 2, Bourne 1 … Digs (5 or more): Janssen 10, S. Thein 10, Nurmi 9, E. Thein 9, Bourne 8, Noble 6

Canby 3, YME 1

Canby came back from a first-set loss to win the next three and get a Camden Conference victory against Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

Ruby Bones finished with 20 kills and a pair of ace serves to lead the Sting. Aria Peters had 32 set assists.

YME plays host to Minneota on Thursday.

Canby (10-10) 21 25 25 25

YME (5-12) 25 20 17 10

Canby

Stats not available

YME

Serving (aces): Gracie Kleven 1, Ruby Bones 2, Kiara Sakry 1, Riley Streich 1 … Set assists: Aria Peters 32, Sakry 3 … Hitting (kills): Peters 3, Kleven 5, Hannah Stark 7, Bones 20, Nicole Rillo 3 … Blocking (aces): Peters 1, Bones 1, Rillo 1 … Digs (5 or more): Peters 9, Kleven 7, Kayla Nordaune 7, Sakry 15, Streich 9