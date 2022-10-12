Volleyball roundup: MACCRAY keeps its foot on the pedal

CLARA CITY — After Renville County West tied the match at 1-1 through two sets, the MACCRAY Wolverines turned the dial en route to dominating the next two sets and defeating the Jaguars in four sets on Tuesday.

MACCRAY won the Camden Conference volleyball match 25-19, 19-25, 25-15 and allowed three points in a 25-3 set four to cement its victory.

“I think we took our foot off the gas pedal a little bit in the second set. We found some consistency in the third and fourth sets, especially with our serving,” MACCRAY head coach Tory Brouwer said. “(The win) is a great way for us to build confidence.”

The Wolverines had five players record at least one ace serve and combined for 12 ace serves in the match. Sydney Thein led MACCRAY with six.

Thein, a senior outside hitter/setter, paced MACCRAY, ranked ninth in the state in Class A. She recorded a match-high 20 kills with 10 set assists, eight digs and two ace blocks alongside her strong serving night.

ADVERTISEMENT

MACCRAY senior outside hitter Sydney Thein spikes the ball during a match against the Renville County West Jaguars on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at MACCRAY High School in Clara City. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“Sydney is always a force for us,” Brouwer said. “She did a nice job attacking the ball.”

RCW saw six players record more than five digs and five players tally an ace block.

Jaguars sophomore setter Johanna Braun led with 11 digs and freshman setter/defensive specialist Holly Hinderks had a pair of ace blocks.

“RCW blocked really well tonight and made it difficult on us,” Brouwer said. “Our girls really had to work to hit around the block tonight. … They were going to make you earn every point.”

Renville County West sophomore Avery Roxberg tips the ball over the net during a match against the MACCRAY Wolverines on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at MACCRAY High School in Clara City. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

RCW sophomore middle blocker Avery Roxberg, standing at 6-foot-2-inches, led the Jaguars with six kills. Hinderks, junior middle blocker Caraley Bryan, and senior outside hitter Ellie Wulf trailed behind with five kills.

On the opposite side of the net, MACCRAY recorded 56 digs and eight ace blocks.

“I thought defensively we picked up a lot of balls and that boded well for us,” Brouwer said. “I feel like we have some things to work on, but are starting to find some groove.”

ADVERTISEMENT

MACCRAY will compete against the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Kerkhoven. RCW takes on Dawson-Boyd at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dawson.

Renville County West junior Caraley Bryan puts the ball into play during a match against the MACCRAY Wolverines on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at MACCRAY High School in Clara City. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Camden

MACCRAY 3, RCW 1

RCW (13-10) 19 25 15 3

MACCRAY (17-9) 25 19 25 25

RCW

Serving (aces): Coraley Bryan 2, Holly Hinderks 1 … Set assists: Johanna Braun 22, Hinderks 2, Emily Lippert 1 … Hitting (kills): Avery Roxberg 6, Bryan 5, Hinderks 5, Ellie Wulf 5, Lippert 4, Braun 3 … Blocking (aces): Hinderks 2, Lippert 1, Wulf 1, Roxberg 1, Bryan 1 … Digs (5 or more): Braun 11, Laila Ridler 10, Hinderks 9, Bryan 8, Lippert 5, Wulf 5

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Sydney Thein 6, Emma Thein 2, Annie Bourne 2, Jordan Thein 1, Brielle Janssen 1 … Set assists: Bourne 21, S. Thein 10 … Hitting (kills): S. Thein 20, Janssen 12, E. Thein 6, J. Thein 5, Lexi Nurmi 5, Bourne 2 … Blocking (aces): J. Thein 2, S. Thein 2, Janssen 2, Nurmi 1, Bourne 1 … Digs (5 or more): Janssen 13, E. Thein 12, Bourne 9, S. Thein 8, Nurmi 8, J. Thein 6

D-B 3, CMCS 2

Kate Dahl, Bailey Bothun, Ayiana Hastad and Reese Johnson all had double-digit kills in Dawson-Boyd’s dramatic victory over Central Minnesota Christian at Prinsburg.

Dahl had 18 kills. Bothun had 15 and Hastad and Johnson each had 12. Chesley Husby had 52 set assists and 15 digs. Hastad added five service aces and 15 digs.

For CMCS, Ava Schneiderman had 19 set assists and three ace serves. Avery :Duininck had 18 set assists and Lilly Mellema had 11 kills, eight digs and three ace serves. Carrie Mulder added five service aces and 10 kills and CC Roiseland had 18 digs.

ADVERTISEMENT

D-B (7-16) 32 23 22 25 16

CMCS (7-17) 30 25 25 15 14

D-B

Serving (aces): Ayiana Hastad 5, Chelsie Husby 3, Madison Selchert 3, Kate Dahl 2, Lindsey Lund 2, Bailey Bothun 1 … Set assists: Husby 52, Bothun 7, Dahl 1, Alli Estling 1 … Hitting (kills): Dahl 18, Bothun 15, Hastad 12, Reese Johnson 12, Hayley Anderson 5, Husby 2, Estling 1 … Blocking (aces): Hastad 2-1/2, Dahl 2-1/2, Husby 1/2, Anderson 1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Husby 15, Hastad 15, Bothun 15, Estling 14, Dahl 8, Addy Tufto 8

CMCS

Serving (aces): Carrie Mulder 5, Ava Schneiderman 3, Lilly Mellema 3, CC Roiseland 2, Morgan Groen 2 … Set assists: Schneiderman 19, Avery Duininck 18… Hitting (kills): Mellema 11, Mulder 10, Emmi Braem 7 … Blocking (aces): Braem 2, Mellema 1, Hannah Graves 1, Janessa Erickson 1 … Digs (5 or more): Roiseland 18, Maddy Vander Ark 12, Mellema 8

LQPV 3, KMS 0

The Lac qui Parle Eagles completed a sweep of the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints at Madison.

“I want to say tonight was amazing. Both of our teams came together to support and acknowledge all the people within our communities that are currently battling, beat, or have passed from cancer,” LQPV head coach Brooklyn Gould said. “It felt so good to have all the people in our communities come together and show support.”

LQPV freshman Brandi Meyer led the Eagles with eight kills. KMS senior libero Avery Joyce recorded a match-high 19 digs.

“I am so proud of these girls. We are riding a high right now at the end of our season,” Gould said. “They work hard everyday — trying new things, learning new things, and rolling with the punches. The LQPV Eagles are working hard to change our fate and I couldn’t be any prouder.”

KMS plays host to MACCRAY at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at KMS High School. LQPV is host to Central Minnesota Christian School at 6 p.m. on Thursday at LQPV High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

KMS (7-15) 13 21 18

LQPV (11-8) 25 25 25

KMS

Serving (aces): Josie Gjerde 2, Olivia Noble 1 … Set assists: Noble 19, Gjerde 6, Julia Carlson 1 … Hitting (kills): Katie Klaphake 4, Taylor Haats 4, Sophia Oerter 4, Eben Overcash 2, Shakira Olson 2, Savannah Peterson 1, Noble 1 … Blocking (aces): Gjerde 1, Overcash 1, Haats 1 … Digs (5 or more): Avery Joyce 19, Carlson 7, Gjerde 6

LQPV

Serving (aces): Claire Borstad 3, Sheridan Evenson 1 … Set assists: Ayanna Gipson 18, Rylee Lund 7, Isabel Gerdes 2, Borstad 1, Kaitlyn Kittelson 1 … Hitting (kills): Meyer 8, Lexi Wollschlager 6, Jalyn Lee 6, Lund 4, Evenson 3… Blocking (aces): Wollschlager 2, Evenson 2, Lee 1, Brandi Meyer 1, Gipson 1… Digs (5 or more): Gerdes 16, Borstad 15, Lund 12, Gipson 6, Kittelson 5, Meyer 5

TMB 3, YME 0

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton improved its record to 18-4 by beating Yellow Medicine East at Tracy.

For YME, Ruby Bones had 11 kills and Aria Peters added 28 set assists. Kiara Sakry had 13 digs for the Sting.

YME plays Lakeview at 7:30 p.m.Thursday in Cottonwood.

YME (5-15) 23 16 20

TMB (18-4) 25 25 25

YME

Serving (aces): Gracie Kleven 2, Hannah Stark 1, Kiara Sakry 1, Riley Streich 1 … Set assists: Aria Peters 28, Sakry 1 … Hitting (kills): Ruby Bones 11, Kleven 6, Stark 6, Nicole Rillo 6, Peters 1, Streich 1 … Blocking (aces): Bones 1, Rillo 1 … Digs (5 or more): Sakry 13, Kayla Nordaune 7, Streich 6

ADVERTISEMENT

TMB

Stats not available

Wright County

Annandale 3, NLS 1

Annandale stayed unbeaten in Wright County Conference West Division play with the victory over New London-Spicer at Annandale.

The Cardinals are now 6-0 in the conference. NLS falls to 3-3.

Avery Rich and Kendra Gerhardson each had nine kills to lead the Wildcats. Gerhardson also had 15 set assists, with Ava Hauer dishing out 18 assists. Rich had a team-best five ace serves as well as seven digs.

NLS is host to Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Thursday in New London.

NLS (13-11) 18 16 29 22

Annandale (20-4) 25 25 27 25

NLS

Serving (aces): Avery Rich 5, Dakota Rich 1, Ellary Peterson 1 … Set assists: Ava Hauer 18, Kendra Gerhardson 15, Grace Truscinski 2, A. Rich 1, Ayla Caskey 1 … Hitting (kills): A. Rich 9, Gerhardson 9, Ava Carlson 6, Caskey 5, Peterson 5, Emma Madison 5 … Blocking (aces): Peterson 2-1/2, Carlson 2, Gerhardson 2, Caskey 1-1/2, Madison 1-1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Truscinski 17, Gerhardson 11, D. Rich 8, A. Rich 7, Peterson 7, Hauer 5

Annandale

Stats not available

ADVERTISEMENT

Litchfield 3, GSL 1

After a first-set loss, Litchfield regrouped and took the next three to secure a Wright County Conference win against Glencoe-Silver Lake at Litchfield.

Morgan Falling had 14 kills for the Dragons, followed by 12 apiece by Greta Hansen and Izzy Pennertz. Olivia Holmgren dished out 41 set assists and tallied a team-best three ace serves.

Litchfield has its final Wright County match of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Watertown-Mayer.

GSL (13-7) 25 24 15 17

Litchfield (14-10) 14 26 25 25

GSL

Stats not available

Litchfield

Serving (aces): Olivia Holmgren 3, Ciarra Resmen 2, Grace Braaten 1, Morgan Falling 1, Izzy Pennertz 1 … Set assists: Holmgren 41, Resmen 1, Asha Ehlers 1 … Hitting (kills): Falling 14, Greta Hansen 12, Pennertz 12, Ehlers 5 … Blocking (aces): Pennertz 2, Falling 1, Hansen 1 … Digs (5 or more): Anna Sorgatz 11, Resmen 10, Braaten 8, Falling 8, Holmgren 7

West Central

West Central 3, Benson 0

West Central Area snapped a four-game losing skid after sweeping Benson in a West Central Conference match at Benson.

The Braves have lost seven straight. They will try to get a win on the road at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Montevideo.

West Central (14-7) 25 25 25

Benson (4-16) 22 8 23

Sauk Centre 3, BOLD 0

Sauk Centre, the No. 4-ranked team in Class AA, swept BOLD, the 10th-ranked team in A, in a battle of the top two teams in the West Central Conference at Sauk Centre.

Ady Knake led the Warriors with 15 kills while Layla Pfarr dished out 26 set assists. Delaney Tersteeg led a trio of BOLD players with double-digit digs, recording 18.

The Warriors head back to Olivia at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to play West Central Area.

BOLD (17-3-1) 18 22 21

Sauk Centre (22-2) 25 25 25

BOLD

Serving (aces): Maddie Ridler 1, Ady Knake 1 … Set assists: Layla Pfarr 26, Delaney Tersteeg 4 … Hitting (kills): Knake 15, Mari Ryberg 8, Kenzie Visser 4 … Blocking (aces): Grace Tersteeg 1, Visser 1 … Digs (5 or more): D. Tersteeg 18, Ryberg 10, Pfarr 10

Sauk Centre

Stats not available

Melrose 3, Minnewaska 1

Melrose shook off a second-set loss to beat Minnewaska at Glenwood.

For the Lakers, Dacia Fleury had 18 kills and 12 digs. Haley Shea contributed 43 set assists and Dreya Barsness had 11 kills and 13 digs.

Minnewaska plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Sauk Centre.

Melrose (13-11) 25 22 25 25

Minnewaska (8-11) 23 25 19 20

Melrose

Stats not available

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Brooklyn Meyer 3, Dreya Barsness 1, Emma Poegal 1, Haillie Schultz 1, Haley Shea 1 … Set assists: Shea 43, Avery Fier 3, Barsness 1, Schultz 1 … Hitting (kills): Dacia Fleury 18, Barsness 11, Fier 8, Miaya Guggisberg 6, Schultz 3, Shea 2 … Blocking (aces): Fleury 1, Guggisberg 1 … Digs (5 or more): Barsness 13, Fleury 12, Shea 11, Meyer 10, Fier 8, Schultz 8

Morris/CA 3, Montevideo 1

Montevideo dropped its seventh straight match following a four-set loss to Morris/Chokio-Alberta at Morris.

The Thunder Hawks drop to 3-14 while the Tigers improve to 8-6.

Montevideo plays host to Benson at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Non-ConferencePaynesville 3, Osakis 0Paynesville rolled to a non-conference win over host Osakis.

The Bulldogs’ Rayna Spanier led the team in set assists (22) and ace serves (three). Kyleigh Tangen had a team-best 14 kills and 10 digs.

Paynesville goes back on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday for a Central Minnesota Conference match at Kimball.

Paynesville (17-4) 25 25 25

Osakis (4-16) 20 15 13

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Emma Stanley 1, Kyleigh Tangen 1, Kaydence Roeske 2, Lexy Frank 2, Rayna Spanier 3 … Set assists: Stanley 2, Roeske 1, Frank 1, Maddie Frieler 1, Spanier 22 … Hitting (kills): Tangen 14, Emma Flanders 9, Roeske 6, Frank 4, Spanier 2 … Blocking (aces): Frank 1/2, Frieler 1-1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Stanley 6, Tangen 10, Flanders 7

Osakis

Stats not available