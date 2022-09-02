Volleyball roundup: MACCRAY proves its mettle against BBE, BOLD and Paynesville win

BROOTEN — MACCRAY showed its merit as a top 10 team in Class A on Thursday night.

On the road for a top-10 battle with No. 10 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, the eighth-ranked Wolverines came out strong with a dominant first-set victory.

That momentum was needed as the Jaguars fought back. But MACCRAY was able to hold on for the sweep, 25-10, 25-23, 26-24.

Members of the BBE student section cheer on the Jaguars as they host the Wolverines of MACCRAY in Brooten on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“It shows the potential we have and shows there’s still work to do,” said Wolverines first-year head coach Tory Brouwer, “but it shows we’re capable of playing at a high level.

“If we continue to do that, we’ll be successful down the road and in the playoffs.”

After dominating the first set, Brouwer warned her players not to get comfortable. BBE’s too good a team to get complacent.

Jordan Thein, at right, of MACCRAY cheers with her teammates after scoring a point against BBE in Brooten on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“BBE started out a little slow and made some mistakes,” Brouwer said. “We knew they were going to come back at us. We took advantage of that (first set).”

Providing a major boost at the net was freshman middle blocker Brielle Janssen. She had six ace blocks to go along with 10 kills, 12 digs and two ace serves.

“Brielle really stepped it up both blocking and attacking,” Brouwer said. “(Her blocking) proved to be effective for us and it was nice to have that addition.”

Senior Dacia Szczesniak of BBE dives for a ball while playing MACCRAY at home in Brooten on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Sydney Thein also had 10 kills along with 10 digs and eight set assists. Annie Bourne chipped in with 16 set assists and 12 digs.

Ava Mueller had a match-high 13 kills for BBE. Dacia Szczesniak had 21 set assists and Adley Hagen had nine digs in the loss.

BBE next plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at New London-Spicer. MACCRAY next plays at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Yellow Medicine East in Granite Falls.

The Jaguars of BBE pump each other up before taking to the court against the Wolverines of MACCRAY in Brooten on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Non-Conference

MACCRAY 3, BBE 0

MACCRAY (3-0) 25 25 26

BBE (1-1) 10 23 24

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Jordan Thein 1, Brielle Janssen 2, Annie Bourne 1 … Set assists: Bourne 16, Sydney Thein 8 … Hitting (kills): J. Thein 1, S. Thein 10, Janssen 10, Emma Thein 4 … Blocking (aces): Janssen 6, E. Thein 1 … Digs (5 or more): S. Thein 10, Lexi Nurmi 6, Janssen 12, E. Thein 13, Bourne 12

BBE

Serving (aces): Adley Hagen 1, Brookly Fischer 1, Harley Roering 2, Kylie Weller 2 … Set assists: Fischer 1, Dacia Szczesniak 21, Roering 1, Weller 1 … Hitting (kills): Hagen 6, Allison Dingmann 1, Ava Mueller 13, Fischer 5 … Blocking (aces): Hagen 1-1/2, Dingmann 1/2, Mueller 1, Fischer 1 … Digs (5 or more): Hagen 9, Szczesniak 6, Roering 8

Paynesville 3, D-C 0

Paynesville picked up another non-conference win, sweeping Dassel-Cokato at Cokato.

Kyleigh Tangen and Emma Flanders both had double-digit kills. Tangen finished with 18 kills and nine digs, both team highs. Flanders added 13 kills. Rayna Spanier passed the ball effectively with 33 set assists.

Paynesville next plays Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 7 p.m. Thursday in Paynesville.

Paynesville (4-2) 25 25 25

D-C (3-3) 23 15 21

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Emma Stanley 3, Kyleigh Tangen 1, Emma Flanders 1, Lexi Frank 1, Grace Roberg 2 … Set assists: Stanley 1, Tangen 1, Roberg 1, Rayna Spanier 33 … Hitting (kills): Tangen 18, Flanders 13, Lexi Frank 6, Maddie Feieler 3, Rebekah Walz 3, Spanier 2 … Blocking (aces): Tangen 1, Flanders 1, Frank 1, Frieler 2 … Digs (5 or more): Stanley 8, Tangen 9, Flanders 7, Spanier 5

D-C

Stats not available

West Central

Melrose 3, Benson 1

Benson drops to 0-2 in the West Central Conference following a four-set loss at Melrose.

The Braves are back in conference action Tuesday against BOLD in Olivia.

Benson (0-3) 20 25 19 16

Melrose (3-2) 25 18 25 25

BOLD 3, Minnewaska 1

Mari Ryberg had 11 kills, Ady Knake 10 and Kenzie Visser nine in BOLD’s 25-19, 25-18, 11-25, 25-10 victory over Minnewaska at Glenwood.

Layla Pfarr had 36 set assists and Delaney Tersteeg added 14 digs for the Warriors, who improve to 2-0.

Both teams came into the match 1-0 in the West Central Conference. BOLD next plays Benson at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Olivia. Minnewaska has another West Central match at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Montevideo.

BOLD (2-0) 25 25 11 25

Minnewaska (1-1) 19 18 25 10

BOLD

Serving (aces): Ady Knake 1, Mari Ryberg 1, Layla Pfarr 1 … Set assists: Pfarr 36 … Hitting (kills): Ryberg 11, Knake 10, Kenzie Visser 9 … Blocking (aces): Grace Tersteeg 3, Visser 3, Maddy Brummer 2 … Digs (5 or more): Delaney Tersteeg 14, Knake 8, Pfarr 7

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Haley Shea 2, Avery Fier 2, Amanda Lohre, 1, Brooklyn Meyer 1, Dacia Fleury 1, Dreya Barsness 1 … Set assists: Shea 28, Fleury 1, Fier 1 … Hitting (kills): Barsness 11, Fier 6, Fleury 6, Miaya Guggisberg 4, Haillie Schultz 3, Meyer 1, Shea 1 … Blocking (aces): Schultz 1, Guggisberg 1 … Digs (5 or more): Fleury 15, Barsness 11, Fier 10, Shea 8, Schultz 4, Meyer 3, Guggisberg 1

Sauk Centre 3, Montevideo 0

Sauk Centre, the defending Class AA champion and top-ranked team in the state, swept Montevideo in West Central Conference play at Sauk Centre.

The Thunder Hawks play at home Tuesday against Minnewaska.

Sauk Centre (4-2) 25 25 25

Montevideo (0-2) 10 12 19

Sauk Centre

Stats not available

Montevideo

Serving (aces): Taya Weber 2, Teagan Epema 1, Tenley Epema 2, Avery Koenen 1, Addie Olson 1 … Set assists: Ten. Epema 9, Olson 5, A. Koenen 1, Avery Williams 1 … Hitting (kills): A. Koenen 7, Tea. Epema 6, Williams 2 … Blocking (aces): Emmie Koenen 2, Williams 1, Maren Nelson 1 … Digs (5 or more): Weber 5, Tea. Epema 6