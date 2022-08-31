Volleyball roundup: Paynesville enjoys a successful road trip

GRANITE FALLS — The Paynesville Bulldogs took a lengthy trip to Yellow Medicine East and made their trip worthwhile.

Behind a loud student section and senior leaders, Paynesville swept the Sting in three sets — 25-17, 25-14, 28-8 — on Tuesday evening.

The Bulldogs, with three new starters, are meshing well together early in 2022. Paynesville went 23-4 and lost in the Section 3AA championship last season.

“It’s a great feeling,” Bulldogs head coach Nicole Humbert said of her team’s early success this season. “Right now our expectations are increasing and increasing. We’re looking forward to seeing how far we can go this season.”

Sting senior outside hitter Gracie Kleven hits the ball over the net during a match against the Paynesville Bulldogs on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Yellow Medicine East High School in Granite Falls.

Paynesville senior Kyleigh Tangen paved the way to victory. She tallied 18 kills with nine digs, three service aces, one assist and a block.

“What I like about Kyleigh the most is that she has the ability to make sure she’s pushing everybody else and expecting the same from each of them,” Humbert said. “She has great talent, but is a great, positive leader.”

Bulldogs junior Emma Flanders tacked on eight more kills to Paynesville’s total of 39, adding seven digs, two service aces and a pair of block assists.

Paynesville also saw solid contributions from junior Maddie Frieler and sophomore Kaydence Roeske. The two combined for eight kills, six block assists, five assists and three digs.

Bulldogs senior Emma Stanley prepares for a serve-receive during a match against the Yellow Medicine East Sting on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Yellow Medicine East High School in Granite Falls.

As for the Sting, their senior duo of setter Aria Peters and outside hitter Gracie Kleven tied for a team-high five kills. Peters also recorded all of the team’s assists with 12 and tied junior middle hitter Nicole Rillo for a team-best two service aces.

Three Yellow Medicine East players — Peters, senior defensive specialist Kayla Nordaune and junior defensive specialist/outside hitter Kiara Sakry — tallied over five digs. Sakry led with eight.

“We struggled with serve-receive. We couldn’t get the ball up to our setter to run any of our options,” Sting head coach Alexis Peters said. “We weren’t controlling what we could control on our side.”

Paynesville next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dassel-Cokato. YME next plays host to MACCRAY at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 8 in Granite Falls. It’s the Camden Conference opener for the Sting.

Sting junior middle hitter Nicole Rillo sends the ball over the net as Bulldogs senior Kyleigh Tangen goes for a block during a match between Yellow Medicine East and Paynesville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Yellow Medicine East High School in Granite Falls.

Non-Conference

Paynesville 3, YME 0

Paynesville (3-2) 25 25 25

YME (0-2) 17 14 8

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Rayna Spanier 3, Kyleigh Tangen 3, Lexi Frank 2, Emma Flanders 2, Kaydence Roeske 1, Emma Stanley 1 … Set assists: Spanier 29, Roeske 4, Stanley 1, Tangen 1, Maddie Frieler 1 … Hitting (kills): Tangen 18, Flanders 8, Frieler 4, Roeske 4, Spanier 3, Frank 2 … Blocking (aces): Tangen 1… Digs (5 or more): Tangen 9, Flanders 7, Stanley 6

YME

Serving (aces): Aria Peters 2, Nicole Rillo 2 … Set assists: Peters 12 … Hitting (kills): Peters 5, Gracie Kleven 5, Hannah Stark 2, Kiara Sakry 2, Rillo 2, Nevaeh Chaparro 1 … Blocking (aces): None … Digs (5 or more): Sakry 8, Kayla Nordaune 6, Peters 6

BBE 3, Osakis 0

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa opened the 2022 season with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-12 victory over the Osakis Silverstreaks at Brooten.

Ava Muller led the Jaguars with 11 kills. Brooklyn Fischer added nine kills and Allison Dingmann had eight. Dacia Szczesniak had 32 set assists and Harley Roering led with 10 digs.

BBE was ranked 10th in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association preseason Class A poll.

BBE is host to MACCRAY at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Brooten.

Osakis (0-5) 13 19 12

BBE (1-0) 25 25 25

Osakis

Serving (aces): Stats not available

BBE

Serving (aces): Ava Mueller 1, Kylie Weller 1, Taylor Oeltjenbruns 1 … Set assists: Dacia Szczesniak 32, Brooklyn Fischer 1 … Hitting (kills): Mueller 11, Fischer 9, Allison Dingmann 8, Adley Hagen 6, Szczesniak 1, Weller 1 … Blocking (aces): Mueller 3, Dingmann 1, Fischer 1 … Digs (5 or more): Harley Roering 10, Fischer 9, Szczesniak 5

CMCS 3, BLHS 2

Central Minnesota Christian won a back-and-forth five-setter over Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at Hector.

The Bluejays beat the Mustangs 25-23, 19-25, 26-24, 18-25 and 15-5.

Killy Mellema had 15 kills and 18 digs. Hannah Graves had eight ace serves. Lauren Taatjes contributed five blocks and CC Roiseland also had 18 digs for CMCS.

CMCS next plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at Lakeview in Cottonwood.

CMCS (3-1) 25 19 26 18 15

BLHS (0-2) 23 25 24 25 5

CMCS

Serving (aces): Hannah Graves 8, Avery Duininck 3, Ava Schneiderman 2 … Set assists: Schneiderman 15, Duininck 15 … Hitting (kills): Lilly Mellema 15, Carrie Mulder 8, Graves 6, Emmi Braem 6 … Blocking (aces): Lauren Taatjes 5 … Digs (5 or more): CC Roiseland 18, Mellema 18, Angie Morris 9

BLHS

Stats not available

KMS 3, Brandon-Evansville 1

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg opened the 2022 season with a non-conference victory over Brandon-Evansville at Brandon.

KMS won 25-20, 24-26, 25-12, 25-17.

KMS is host to Kimball at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

KMS (1-0) 25 24 25 25

Brandon-Evansville (0-2) 20 26 12 17

MCC 3, DB 1

Murray County West earned its first victory of the season by beating Dawson-Boyd at Slayton.

The Rebels beat the Blackjacks 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18.

Dawson-Boyd is host to the Wabasso Rabbits at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

DB (1-1) 19 25 19 18

MCC (1-1) 25 20 25 25

DB

Stats not available

MCC

Stats not available

RCW 3, RRC 0

Renville County West got the non-conference home win, beating Red Rock Central in straight sets at Renville.

Avery Roxberg had five ace blocks for the Jaguars along with five kills. Rachel Jakel tallied nine kills and nine digs. Johanna Braun finished the night with 26 set assists and 17 digs, both team highs.

RCW is host to Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

RRC (0-2) 23 25 13

RCW (1-0) 25 27 25

RRC

Stats not available

RCWServing (aces): Johanna Braun 2, Emily Lippert 3, Ellie Wulf 1, Laila Ridler 1, Alexis Navarro 1 … Set assists: Braun 26, Rachel Jakel 1, Lippert 3, Ridler 1 … Hitting (kills): Braun 2, Jakel 9, Lippert 7, Wulf 7, Avery Roxberg 5, Coraley Bryan 5 … Blocking (aces): Jake 1, Roxberg 5, Bryan 1 … Digs (5 or more): Braun 17, Jakel 9, Lippert 8, Wulf 17, Ridler 6, Navarro 15

Central Lakes

Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids 0

Willmar collected a win in its Central Lakes Conference opener, beating Sauk Rapids in three sets at the Big Red Gym in Willmar.

Sydney Schnichels led the Cardinals’ efforts with 17 kills, three ace serves, five digs and a block. Allie Rosendahl controlled the back row with 12 digs while also serving up three aces. Ellery DeBoer dished out 23 set assists and had a block in the victory.

Willmar next plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rocori.

Sauk Rapids (0-1) 17 18 17

Willmar (2-1) 25 25 25

Sauk Rapids

Stats not available

WillmarServing (aces): Hannah Stark 2, Sydney Schnichels 3, Gretchen Volk 3, Ellery DeBoer 1, Allie Rosendahl 3, Brielle Ogdahl 1 … Set assists: Schnichels 1, Volk 1, DeBoer 23, Rosendahl 1 … Hitting (kills): Schnichels 17, Lauren Dirkes 2, Dena Mathison 1, Volk 4, DeBoer 2, Ogdahl 5 … Blocking (aces): Schnichels 1, DeBoer 1 … Digs (5 or more): Schnichels 5, Volk 8, Rosendahl 12

Wright County

Litchfield 3, Hutchinson 0

Litchfield improved to 3-2 with the Wright County Conference West Division victory over Hutchinson at Litchfield.

The Dragons won 25-20, 25-16, 25-17.

Hutchinson fell to 0-2.

Litchfield next plays Maple Lake at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Litchfield.

Hutchinson (0-2) 20 16 17

Litchfield (3-2) 25 25 25

West Central

Minnewaska 3, Benson 0

Dreya Barsness had 12 kills and 14 digs and Haley Shea contributed 28 set assists as Minnewaska beat Benson 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 at Benson.

Benson was led by Lilly Slaughter, who had four kills. Mya McGeary and Emma Krusemark each had five set assists. Krusemark also had nine digs, as did Ellie Krusemark.

Minnewaska is host to BOLD at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Benson plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Melrose.

Minnewaska (1-0) 25 25 25

Benson (0-2) 22 19 13

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Avery Fier 2, Brooklyn Meyer 2, Dacia Fleury 1, Dreya Barsness 3, Haillie Schultz 1, Haley Shea 2 … Set assists: Fier 1, Shea 28 … Hitting (kills): Fier 7, Fleury 9, Barsness 12, Schultz 1, Shea 1, Miaya Guggisberg 4 … Blocking (aces): Fier 1 … Digs (5 or more): Fier 12, Barsness 14, Schultz 9, Shea 6

Benson

Serving (aces): Emma Krusemark 1, Lilly Slaughter 1, Libby McGeary 1 … Set assists: Mya McGeary 5, Em. Krusemark 5 … Hitting (kills): Slaughter 4, Em. Krusemark 2, Kyra Gronseth 2 … Blocking (aces): Gronseth 2 … Digs (5 or more): Em. Krusemark 9, Ellie Krusemark 9, L. McGeary 6

BOLD 3, Morris/CA 2

BOLD opened the 2022 season with a come-from-behind West Central Conference victory over Morris/Chokio-Alberta at Morris.

The Warriors beat the Tigers 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-12 and 15-6.

Mari Ryberg had 19 kills and 19 digs for BOLD. Layla Pfarr had 45 set assists. Kenzie Visser had 11 kills, eight blocks and 11 digs for the Warriors.

BOLD plays at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Minnewaska.

BOLD (1-0) 22 22 25 25 15

Morris/CA (0-1) 25 25 14 12 6

BOLD

Serving (aces): Ada Knake 3, Anna Moorse 2, Kenzie Visser 2 … Set assists: Layla Pfarr 45 … Hitting (kills): Mari Ryberg 19, Visser 11, Knake 10 … Blocking (aces): Visser 8, Grace Tersteeg 3, Moorse 3, Knake 2, Kilee Elfering 2 … Digs (5 or more): Ryberg 19, Visser 11, Knake 10

Morris/CA

Stats not available

Melrose 3, Montevideo 0

The Montevideo Thunder Hawks made their 2022 debut with a 25-21, 25-23, 25-22 West Central Conference loss to Melrose at Montevideo.

Thunder Hawks head coach John Mader was pleased with his team’s effort. He was coaching his first varsity match since 2008.

“It was my first match in 15 years,” he said. “Oh yeah, it was familar.

“It was a lot easier to stay energetic at 27 than it is at 50.”

Mader said his team responded well against the Dutchmen, who played three matches in a tournament last week.

“We have a brand new system and a brand new offense,” he said. “I was not upset at the score at all. But it would have been nice to win one of them.”

Avery Koenen led Montevideo with 11 kills. Tenley Epema had 14 set assists and five ace blocks and Teagan Epema contributed eight digs.

The Thunder Hawks hit the road to play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Sauk Centre. The Mainstreeters are defending state Class AA champions.

Melrose (2-2) 25 25 25

Montevideo (0-1) 21 23 22

Melrose

Stats not available

Montevideo

Serving (aces): Taya Weber 1, Maren Nelson 1, Avery Koenen 1, Addie Olson 1 … Set assists: Tenley Epema 14, Olson 9 … Hitting (kills): Nelson 2, Avery Wiliams 5, Teagan Epema 1, Emmie Koenen 2, A. Koenen 11 … Blocking (aces): Williams 1, Tea. Epema 1, Ten. Epema 5, E. Koenen 5, A. Koenen 4 … Digs (5 or more): Weber 6, Tea. Epema 8, A. Koenen 7

Camden

MACCRAY 3, Ortonville 0

Sydney Thein had 22 kills and Annie Bourne ahd 28 set assists and seven service aces to lead MACCRAY to the victory at Ortonville.

MACCRAY is ranked eighth in the state Class A preseason poll.

The Wolverines also got 13 kills and four service aces from Brielle Janssen.

MACCRAY plays Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Brooten.

MACCRAY (2-0) 25 25 25

Ortonville (0-3) 13 7 16

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Annie Bourne 7, Brielle Janssen 4, Emma Thein 1 … Set assists: Bourne 28, Sydney Thein 8 … Hitting (kills): S. Thein 22, Janssen 13, Jordan Thein 5, Lexi Nurmi 3, E. thein 2, Bourne 1, Lily Hultgren 1 … Blocking (aces): Janssen 2, Nurmi 1 … Digs (5 or more): Nurmi 12, S. Thein 9, Bourne 9, Janssen 6, E. Thein 6, J. Thein 5

Ortonville

Stats not available