Volleyball roundup: RCW earns the sweep over LQPV

RENVILLE — Holding on for a tight first-set victory, the Renville County West volleyball team held onto that momentum on the way to a sweep over Lac qui Parle Valley.

The Jaguars notched the Camden Conference victory, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21.

Eagles junior Ayanna Gipson, center, celebrates with her Lac qui Parle Valley teammates after scoring a point against Renville County West High School in Renville on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Avery Roxberg had a big night for RCW with 11 kills and seven ace blocks. Rachel Jakel had a team-high 14 kills along with 15 digs. Ellie Wulf led the Jaguars in digs (16) and ace serves (three), and Johanna Braun put up 33 set assists.

Sheridan Evenson paced the Eagles with 10 kills, followed by seven apiece by Lexi Wollschlager and Brandi Meyer. Isabel Gerdes scooped up 18 digs in the loss.

RCW’s next match is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Central Minnesota Christian in Renville. LQPV plays at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at MACCRAY.

LQPV Eagles outside hitter Lexi Wollschlager sends the ball over the net while taking on Renville County West High School in Renville on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Camden

RCW 3, LQPV 0

LQPV (9-7) 23 14 21

RCW (10-6) 25 25 25

LQPV

Serving (aces): none … Set assists: Rylee Lund 15, Ayanna Gipson 9, Isabel Gerdes 1, Jalyn Lee 1, Claire Borstad 1 … Hitting (kills): Sheridan Evenson 10, Lexi Wollschlager 7, Brandi Meyer 7, Lee 4, Lund 2 … Blocking (aces): Evenson 2, Lee 2 … Digs (5 or more): Gerdes 18, Gipson 15, Lund 11, Borstad 8, Evenson 6

RCW

Serving (aces): Ellie Wulf 3, Johanna Braun 1 … Set assists: Braun 33, Rachel Jakel 2, Emily Lipert 2, Laila Ridler 1 … Hitting (kills): Jakel 14, Avery Roxberg 11, Wulf 8, Lippert 5, Braun 2, Coraley Bryan 1 … Blocking (aces): Roxberg 7, Jakel 1 … Digs (5 or more): Wulf 16, Jakel 15, Ridler 13, Braun 11, Lippert 11

RCW Jaguars sophomore setter Johanna Braun, at right, battles at the net with Lac qui Parle Valley freshman Brandi Meyer during a game in Renville on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

MACCRAY 3, DB 0

MACCRAY dominated Dawson-Boyd en route to a sweep and its second straight victory at Clara City.

Wolverines’ Brielle Janssen and Sydney Thein paced the offense. Janssen led with 11 and Thein had 10.

MACCRAY had three players record double-digits in digs. Lexi Nurmi tallied a team-high of 15.

MACCRAY is host to Lac qui Parle Valley at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Clara City. Dawson-Boyd plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.

DB (3-11) 20 19 24

MACCRAY (11-7) 25 25 26

DB

Serving (aces): Kate Dahl 3, Bailey Bothun 2, Carmen Willsey 1, Chelsie Husby 1, Ayiana Hastad 1 … Set assists: Husby 27, Dahl 1, Bothun 1, Hayley Anderson 1 … Hitting (kills): Reese Johnson 9, Dahl 8, Hastad 6, Anderson 6, Bothun 2, Husby 1 … Blocking (aces): Bothun 3, Dahl 1, Johnson 1, Husby 1, Hastad 1 … Digs (5 or more): Chelsie Husby 12, Kate Dahl 10

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Jordan Thein 2, Sydney Thein 2, Annie Bourne 2, Brielle Janssen 1, Emma Thein 1 … Set assists: Bourne 20, S. Thein 19 … Hitting (kills): Janssen 11, S. thein 10, J. Thein 9, E. Thein 9, Lexi Nurmi 2 … Blocking (aces): J. thein 3, Bourne 2, Janssen 1 … Digs (5 or more): Nurmi 15, S. Thein 13, E. Thein 11, Janssen 7

RTR 3, YME 0

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton improved its winning streak to 12 matches with a sweep over Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

Sting senior middle hitter Ruby Bones reached double-digits in kills. She led YME with 10.

YME plays Canby at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Granite Falls.

RTR (17-2) 25 25 25

YME (5-12) 14 21 13

RTR

Stats unavailable

YME

Serving (aces): Hannah Stark 3 … Set assists: Aria Peters 22, Kiara Sakry 2 … Hitting (kills): Ruby Bones 10, Stark 5, Gracie Kleven 4, Nicole Rillo 3, Nevaeh Chaparro 2 … Blocking (aces): Rillo 4, Chaparro 1, Stark 1 … Digs (5 or more): Peters 14, Kiara Sakry 12, Kayla Nordaune 6, Kleven 5, Riley Streich 5

Central Lakes

Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids 0

The Cardinals dominated Sauk Rapids en route to a sweep and their sixth straight victory, time one at Sauk Rapids.

Willmar senior outside hitter Sydney Schnichels got the job done. She recorded 28 kills, eight digs, three block aces and three serve aces.

Cardinals eighth-grader Ellery DeBoer tallied 40 set assists. The tally comes as the second most in her career. She had 43 earlier this season against Alexandria on Sept. 13.

Willmar now holds a 9-0 Central Lakes conference record. Sauk Rapids is now 2-5 in the conference.

The Cardinals are host to New London-Spicer at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Willmar (13-2) 27 25 25

Sauk Rapids (5-7) 25 20 16

Willmar

Serving (aces): Sydney Schnichels 3, Brielle Ogdahl 3, Gretchen Volk 2, Hannah Stark 1 … Set assists: Ellery DeBoer 40, Stark 1, Volk 1, Allie Rosendahl 1 … Hitting (kills): Schnichels 28, Volk 9, Lauren Dirkes 4, Ogdahl 2, Dena Mathison 1, DeBoer 1 … Blocking (aces): Schnichels 3, Dirkes 2 … Digs (5 or more): Volk 10, Schnichels 8, Stark 7, Rosendahl 6

Rocori

Stats unavailable

Wright County

Litchfield 3, D-C 0

The Dragons earned a sweep over Dassel-Cokato to earn their 13th victory this season at Cokato.

Senior middle hitters Isabelle Pennertz and Greta Hansen paced Litchfield’s offense. Pennertz had 12 kills and Hansen followed with 11.

Litchfield is host to Eden Valley-Watkins at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Litchfield (13-8) 25 25 25

D-C (3-14) 12 12 21

Litchfield

Serving (aces): Olivia Holmgren 5, Morgan Falling 3, Ciarra Resmen 1, Grace Braaten 1, Isabelle Pennertz 1, Anna Sorgatz 1 … Set assists: Holmgren 31, Resmen 1 … Hitting (kills): Pennertz 12, Greta Hansen 11, Falling 9, Asha Ehlers 2, Braaten 1, Holmgren 1 … Blocking (aces): Falling 1, Hansen 1, Pennertz 1 … Digs (5 or more): Braaten 13, Resmen 9, Holmgren 6, Falling 5

D-C

Stats not available

W-M 3, NLS 1

Watertown-Mayer, ranked eighth in Class AA, rebounded from a first-set loss to win the next three against New London-Spicer at Watertown.

Ellary Peterson finished with 11 kills, nine digs and six ace blocks for the Wildcats. Kendra Gerhardson dished out 16 set assists. She also put down nine kills.

NLS plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Willmar.

NLS (12-8) 25 18 22 20

WM (15-6) 23 25 25 25

NLS

Serving (aces): Ava Hauer 1, Grace Truscinski 1, Kendra Gerhardson 1 … Set assists: Gerhardson 16, Hauer 12, Dakota Rich 1 … Hitting (kills): Ellary Peterson 11, Gerhardson 9, Ava Carlson 7, Avery Rich 5, Truscinski 3, Emma Madison 2, D. Rich 2 … Blocking (aces): Peterson 6, Carlson 2, Gerhardson 1-1/2, Madison 1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Truscinski 25, Gerhardson 16, A. Rich 11, D. Rich 10, Peterson 9

WM

Stats not available

West Central

Minnewaska 3, BOLD 2

Minnewaska traveled to Olivia and knocked off the Warriors, 10th-ranked in Class A.

Dreya Barsness (18), Dacia Fleury (14) and Avery Fier (13) all finished with double-digit kills for the Lakers. Barsness also had a team-best 21 digs and two ace blocks.

BOLD took the loss despite a 20-kill effort from Ady Knake. She also had 14 digs and three blocks. Kenzie Visser added six blocks and four ace serves.

Minnewaska is host to Montevideo on Tuesday at Glenwood. BOLD plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Benson.

Minnewaska (6-6) 23 25 25 23 17

BOLD (15-2-1) 25 23 23 25 15

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Grace Zenk 3, Brooklyn Meyer 2, Dreya Barsness 2, Haley Shea 2, Avery Fier 1, Dacia Fleury 1, Haillie Schultz 1 … Set assists: Shea 49, Fier 3, Meyer 1 … Hitting (kills): Barsness 18, Fleury 14, Fier 13, Miaya Guggisberg 7, Shea 2, Schultz 1 … Blocking (aces): Barsness 2, Fier 1, Guggisberg 1 … Digs (5 or more): Barsness 21, Fier 15, Fleury 14, Shea 12, Schultz 10, Meyer 6

BOLD

Serving (aces): Kenzie Visser 4, Mari Ryberg 3, Delaney Tersteeg 2 … Set assists: Layla Pfarr 43, D. Tersteeg 4, Mari Ryberg 4 … Hitting (kills): Ady Knake 20, Ryberg 14, Visser 9 … Blocking (aces): Visser 6, Ryberg 4, Kilee Elfering 4, Knake 3 … Digs (5 or more): D. Tersteeg 28, Ryberg 20, Knake 14

Central Minnesota

Paynesville 3, ACGC 0

Paynesville has a 10-match winning streak after its sweep of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Grove City.

The Bulldogs saw a leading effort from senior Kyleigh Tangen. She tallied 13 kills, four digs, three service aces and one block ace.

As for ACGC, freshman Ruby Klinger had an all-around performance. She recorded six kills, five digs, four service aces, two block assists and one block ace.

Paynesville next plays at 7:15 p.m. Monday in Montevideo. ACGC plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dassel-Cokato.

Paynesville (14-4) 25 25 25

ACGC (3-10) 23 18 14

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Emma Stanley 3, Kyleigh Tangen 3, Emma Flanders 1, Grace Roberg 1, Rayna Spanier 1 … Set assists: Spanier 29, Stanley 1, Lexy Frank 1, Keyona Brooks 1 … Hitting (kills): Tangen 13, Flanders 7, Kaydence Roeske 6, Frank 5, Maddie Frieler 3, Spanier 1, Rebekah Walz 1 … Blocking (aces): Tangen 1, Flanders 1 … Digs (5 or more): Stanley 8, Flanders 6

ACGC

Serving (aces): Ruby Klinger 4, Kylie Blom 2 … Set assists: Alayna Schultz 20, Haley Wilner 1 … Hitting (kills): Klinger 6, Elli Roemeling 6, Haley Wilner 5, Mikaili Johnson 2, Schultz 2, Taylor Hoekstra 1 … Blocking (aces): Klinger 1, Roemeling 1 … Digs (5 or more): Schultz 9, Roemeling 9, Wilner 9, Johnson 7, Klinger 5

BBE 3, Maple Lake 0

BBE completed a sweep of the Maple Lake Irish at Maple Lake.

Jaguars senior outside hitter Ava Mueller recorded a team-high 18 kills, adding seven digs, three service aces and one block ace.

BBE tallied 56 digs on defense. Junior middle hitter Brooklyn Fischer led with 19.

BBE’s next match is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hancock.

BBE (14-5) 25 35 25

Maple Lake (7-11) 20 33 15

BBE

Serving (aces): Ava Mueller 3, Kylie Weller 3, Harley Roering 2, Dacia Szczesniak 1, Anna Jaeger 1, Brooklyn Fischer 1 … Set assists: Weller 34, Roering 2, Szczesniak 1, Fischer 1, Allison Dingmann 1, Abby Berge 1 … Hitting (kills): Mueller 18, Berge 9, Fischer 8, Adley Hagen 4, Weller 2, Roering 1, Dingmann 1 … Blocking (aces): Berge 1, Mueller 1 … Digs (5 or more): Fischer 19, Berge 7, Jaeger 7, Mueller 7, Weller 6, Roering 5

Maple Lake

Stats not available

Lac qui Parle Valley head coach Brooklyn Gould talks with her team before taking the court against Renville County West High School in Renville on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune