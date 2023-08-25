Volleyball roundup: Rubber match goes to Wabasso Rabbits over YME Sting

GRANITE FALLS — For the third year in a row, the Yellow Medicine East volleyball team opened the season against Wabasso.

The Sting won the first time in 2021. The Rabbits followed that up with a victory in 2022.

In 2023, Wabasso claimed the rubber match. The Rabbits left YME High School Thursday with a three-set victory, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14.

YME sophomore Alana Almich, 12, goes up to deflect a swing by Wabasso's Lyla Kittelson during a non-conference match on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at YME High School in Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Up 12-11 in the first set, the Rabbits went on an 8-1 run to lead 20-12. They got off to a hot start in the second set with an 8-1 advantage.

Both teams sport young rosters this season. The Sting have three seniors — Riley Streich, Kiara Sakry and Narria Leenerts — and four juniors. Wabasso has two seniors and four juniors.

YME senior Narria Leenerts gets set to serve the ball during a non-conference match against Wabasso on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at YME High School in Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Eighth-grader Abbey Bones was YME’s top attacker. Bones, a middle hitter, tallied four kills and three ace blocks. Leenerts, Streich and freshman Hanna Bjorndal followed up with three kills apiece. Streich had 13 set assists, and Ella Cherveny came up with 13 digs.

YME eighth grader Abbey Bones, middle, celebrates with her teammates after scoring a point in the second set during a non-conference match against Wabasso on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at YME High School in Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

YME has another non-conference match at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Paynesville.

Wabasso's Lyla Kittelson, middle, reacts after scoring a point in the first set of a non-conference match against YME on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at YME High School in Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Wabasso 3, YME 0

Wabasso (1-0) 25 25 25

YME (0-1) 18 20 14

Wabasso

Stats not available

YME

Serving (aces): Kiara Sakry 2, Alana Almich 1, Narria Leenerts 1 … Set assists: Riley Streich 13 … Hitting (kills): Abbey Bones 4, Leenerts 3, Streich 3, Hanna Bjorndal 3, Almich 2, Sakry 1 … Blocking (aces): Bones 3, Almich 2, Sakry 1, Streich 1 … Digs (5 or more): Ella Cherveny 13, Klaira Shackelford 8, Leenerts 6, Sakry 5

Senior Riley Streich and the rest of the YME volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point in the first set during a non-conference match against Wabasso on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at YME High School in Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Marshall 3, Willmar 0

Willmar opened up the 2023 season at Marshall facing a tall task against the Tigers, who are the defending Class AAA state champions.

Marshall earned a sweep over the Cardinals, winning 25-8, 25-17 and 25-18. The Tigers rank No. 1 in the Class AAA Pre-Season Rankings by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association.

Willmar got its first lead of the match in the third set when it opened it with a pair of points.

Brielle Ogdahl and Gretchen Volk led the Cardinals with five kills each. The two outside hitters also led Willmar with six digs each.

The Cardinals play Byron at 1 p.m. Saturday in the New Prague Breakdown Classic at New Prague.

Willmar (0-1) 8 17 18

Marshall (1-0) 25 25 25

Willmar

Serving (aces): Avery Olson 2, Gretchen Volk 1, Hannah Magnuson 1 … Set assists: Ellery DeBoer 14, Lexi Owens 2, Volk 1 … Hitting (kills): Volk 5, Brielle Ogdahl 5, DeBoer 3, Nora Mitteness 2, Olson 2, Maddison Molacek 2 … Blocking (aces): DeBoer 1, Volk 1, Olson 1 … Digs (5 or more): Volk 6, Ogdahl 6, Owens 5, Magnuson 5

Marshall

Stats not available