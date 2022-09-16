Volleyball roundup: Thunder Hawks take down Braves, 3-0

BENSON — The Montevideo Thunder Hawks traveled north to Benson and made their trip worthwhile, sweeping the Braves in three sets on Thursday evening.

Led by senior middle hitter Avery Koenen, Montevideo earned its first West Central Conference win of the season with set wins of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-18.

“We needed to get that pressure off of us. We’ve been making progress,” said head coach John Mader, whose Thunder Hawks are 1-5 in the WCC. “Everything came together — and when that happens — it has more meaning.”

Koenen had an all-around performance, making any pushback from the Braves difficult. She tallied team-highs with 15 kills, 12 digs, eight block aces and four serve aces.

“You get an Avery Koenen in your career maybe one time,” Mader said. “She is a kind, hard-working person who leads by example.”

Thunder Hawks sophomore outside hitter Teagan Epema smiles while near the bench during a match against the Benson Braves on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Benson High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

While Koenen was strong throughout the entire match, Mader credited junior setter Addie Olson for swinging the momentum early in Montevideo’s favor.

“Addie Olson did a great job of setting the tone with her serves,” Mader said of Olson, who recorded two serve aces with six digs and one set assist.

Across the net, Benson senior libero Libby McGeary tallied a match-high 17 digs. Offensively for the Braves, senior outside hitter Ellie Krusemark led the team with six kills.

Braves senior outside hitter Lilly Slaughter smiles before a match against the Montevideo Thunder Hawks on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Benson High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Mader returns to the helm of the Montevideo program after he stepped away from the head coach position 15 years ago.

“The girls have done a great job of buying into a brand new program,” Mader said. “The girls really do get along well on the court and that makes a huge difference.”

Montevideo plays West Central Area at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Montevideo. Benson is headed to the Renville County West Tournament that begins at 9 a.m. Saturday in Renville.

Braves senior outside hitter Ellie Krusemark passes the ball during a match against the Montevideo Thunder Hawks on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Benson High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

West Central

Montevideo 3, Benson 0

Montevideo (3-7) 25 25 25

Benson (3-9) 13 12 18

Montevideo

Serving (aces): Avery Koenen 4, Addie Olson 2, Teagan Epema 2, Taya Weber 1, Avery Williams 1, Tenley Epema 1 … Set assists: Tenley Epema 30, Maren Nelson 1, Teagan Epema 1, A. Koenen 1, Olson 1 … Hitting (kills): A. Koenen 15, Williams 8, E. Koenen 5, Teagan Epema 4, Maren Nelson 2 … Blocking (aces): A. Koenen 8, E. Koenen 3, Tenley Epema 2, Teagan Epema 1, Williams 1 … Digs (5 or more): A. Koenen 12, Weber 6, Olson 6, Teagan Epema 5, Tenley Epema 5

Benson

Serving (aces): Ellie Krusemark 1 … Set assists: Emma Krusemark 6, Mya McGeary 4, Julia Claussen 1 … Hitting (kills): Ellie Krusemark 6, Emma Krusemark 2, Katelyn Kobbermann 1, Lilly Slaughter 1, Jordan Schmidt 1 … Blocking (aces): Kobbermann 1, Kyra Gronseth 1, Presley Nygaard 1 … Digs (5 or more): Libby McGeary 17, Slaughter 8, Ellie Krusemark 8, Emma Krusemark 7, Mya McGeary 2, Kobbermann 2, Gronseth 1, Nygaard 1, Dakota Wrobleski 1, Schmidt 1

BOLD 3, WCA 1

The Warriors dominated West Central Area on the road en route to a four-set victory at Barrett.

Senior outside hitter Mari Ryberg paced BOLD to help the team improve to 9-1 this season.

Ryberg tallied a team-best 15 kills and had one serve ace, tying junior libero Delaney Tersteeg for a team-high 11 digs.

Warriors sophomore setter Layla Pfarr recorded all 40 of the team’s assists in the match.

BOLD heads to the Wabasso Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.

BOLD (9-1) 16 25 25 25

WCA (8-2) 25 22 16 15

BOLD

Serving (aces): Layla Pfarr 5, Ady Knake 2, Mari Ryberg 1, Anna Moorse 1, Delaney Tersteeg 1 … Set assists: Pfarr 40 … Hitting (kills): Ryberg 15, Kenzie Visser 11, Knake 10 … Blocking (aces): Grace Tersteeg 4, Visser 2 … Digs (5 or more): D. Tersteeg 11, Ryberg 11, Knake 8WCAStats unavailable

Sauk Centre 3, Minnewaska 1

Defending state champion Sauk Centre needed four sets to beat Minnewaska at Glenwood.

The Mainstreeters, who are ranked No. 3 in Class A this season, dropped the third set before rallying to win the fourth and final one 25-20 to improve to 12-2.

Dreya Barsness had 20 kills and 29 digs for Minnewsaka. Haley Shea had 35 set assists and Brooklyn Meyer added 20 digs for the Lakers.

Minnewaska is host to an eight-team tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Teams invited include: Ashby, Dassel-Cokato, Kittson County Central, Lac qui Parle Valley, Lakeview Christian, New London-Spicer and Ortonville.

Sauk Centre (12-2) 25 25 19 25

Minnewaska (2-4) 12 15 25 20

Sauk Centre

Stats not available

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Brooklyn Meyer 2, Dacia Fleury 1, Dreya Barsness 1, Emma Poegal 1 … Set assists: Haley Shea 35, Meyer 1, Fleury 1, Barsness 1, Haillie Schultz 1 … Hitting (kills): Fleury 11, Barsness 20, Schultz 5, Shea 1, Miaya Guggisberg 4 … Blocking (aces): Fleury 1-1/2, Barsness 1, Schultz 1/2, Shea 1, Guggisberg 1 … Digs (5 or more): Meyer 20, Fleury 15, Barsness 29, Grace Zenk 6, Schultz 7, Shea 11

Central Lakes

Willmar 3, Tech 0

Willmar cruised to the conference victory at St. Cloud Tech.

Sydney Schnichels had 18 kills and Gretchen Volk added nine for the cardinals. Ellery DeBoer had 31 set assists. Gretchen Volk and Schnichels each had 11 digs.

Willmar is now 5-0 in the CLC and 8-2 overall. It is ranked third in the state in Class AAA.

The Cardinals next play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fergus Falls.

Willmar (8-2) 25 25 25

St. Cloud Tech (0-3) 15 8 16

Willmar

Serving (aces): Hannah Stark 3, Sydney Schnichels 3, Gretchen Volk 4, Ellery DeBoer 1, Brielle Ogdahl 1 … Set assists: DeBoer 31, Schnichels 1, Allie Rosendahl 1, Ogdahl 1 … Hitting (kills): Stark 1, Schnichels 18, Lauren Dirkes 3, Dena Mathison 3, Gretchen Volk 9, DeBoer 1, Ogdahl 5 … Blocking (aces): Mathison 1/2, DeBoer 1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Stark 6, Schnichels 11, Volk 11, Rosendahl 6

St. Cloud Tech

Stats not available

Central Minnesota

EV-W 3, ACGC 0

A 14-dig effort from junior setter Alayna Schultz was not enough as Eden Valley-Watkins swept the Falcons in three sets at Eden Valley.

Alongside her 14 digs, Schultz recorded 11 set assists and one serve ace.

Falcons freshman middle hitter Ruby Klinger led the team with six kills.

ACGC next plays at 7:15 p.m. Monday at St. Cloud Cathedral.

ACGC (2-6) 13 15 17

EV-W (8-5) 25 25 25

ACGC

Serving (aces): Kylie Blom 2, Alayna Schultz 1, Mikaili Johnson … Set assists: Schultz 11 … Hitting (kills): Ruby Klinger 6, Elli Roemeling 4, Macy Elton 3, Johnson 1, Taylor Hoekstra 1 … Blocking (aces): Roemeling 1 … Digs (5 or more): Schultz 14, Roemeling 7

EV-W

Stats unavailable

BBE 3, Kimball 0

Ava Mueller had 12 kills and Kylie Weller had 32 set assists in Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s sweep of Kimball at Brooten.

Harley Roering had 11 digs and Brooklyn Fischer added 10 digs for the Jaguars, who are ranked 10th in the state in Class A.

BBE heads to the 16-team Crosby-Ironton Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Kimball (7-6) 12 21 24

BBE (6-4) 25 25 26

Kimball

Stats not available

BBE

Serving (aces): Abby Berge 2, Adley Hagen 2, Harley Roering 2, Kylie Weller 1 … Set assists: Weller 32 … Hitting (kills): Berge 3, Hagen 5, Allison Dingmann 6, Ava Mueller 12, Brooklyn Fischer 8 … Blocking (aces): Dingmann 1, Fischer 1 … Digs (5 or more): Berge 8, Mueller 9, Fischer 10, Roering 11, Weller 6

Paynesville 3, Maple Lake 0

Paynesville won its fifth straight match following a sweep of Central Minnesota Conference foe Maple Lake at Maple Lake.

Emma Flanders provided 11 kills, two ace serves and one-and-a-half ace blocks in the victory. Rayna Spanier dished out 21 set assists and six digs.

Paynesville is host to Litchfield at 7 p.m. Monday.

Paynesville (9-4) 25 25 25

Maple Lake (5-5) 18 11 18

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Emma Stanley 1, Kyleigh Tangen 3, Emma Flanders 2, Lexi Frank 2, Rayna Spanier 5 … Set assists: Tangen 3, Spanier 21, Rebekah Walz 1 … Hitting (kills): Tangen 9, Flanders 11, Maddie Frieler 2, Spanier 2, Grace Roberg 1, Walz 2, Jada Bellmont 1 … Blocking (aces): Tangen 1, Flanders 1-1/2, Frank 1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Frank 6, Spanier 6

Maple Lake

Stats not available

Camden

Canby 3, DB 0

Canby jumped over the .500 mark following a sweep over Dawson-Boyd in Camden Conference play at Canby.

The Lancers improved to 6-4 with the win.

Ayiana Hasted had 10 digs, three ace serves, three kills and a block for the Blackjacks.

Dropping down to 3-7, DB is host to Yellow Medicine East at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dawson.

DB (3-7) 12 9 21

Canby (6-5) 25 25 25

DB

Serving (aces): Ayiana Hastad 3, Kate Dahl 1, Bailey Bothun 1 … Set assists: Chelsie Husby 11, Bothun 1, Lindsey Lund 1 … Hitting (kills): Reese Johnson 4, Hayley Anderson 4, Hastad 3, Dahl 3, Husby 1 … Blocking (aces): Bothun 3, Anderson 2, Hastad 1, Johnson 1 … Digs (5 or more): Hastad 10, Husby 6, Bohtun 5

Canby

Stats not available

R-T-R 3, MACCRAY 0

Fourth-ranked Russell-Tyler-Ruthton knocked off sixth-ranked MACCRAY in a Camden Conference battle of top teams in Class A at Tyler.

Brielle Janssen paced the Wolverines’ offense with 17 kills. Annie Bourne had 15 set assists. Sydney Thein added 10 ace serves along with seven kills and 15 digs.

MACCRAY heads to the Wabasso Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday. It’s an eight-team tournament.

MACCRAY (4-2) 18 18 24

R-T-R (8-2) 25 25 26

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Sydney Thein 1, Lexi Nurmi 1, Brielle Janssen 1 … Set assists: Annie Bourne 15, S. Thein 10 … Hitting (kills): Jordan Thein 3, S. Thein 7, Nurmi 2, Janssen 17, Emma Thein 4 … Blocking (aces): J. Thein 3, Janssen 2 … Digs (5 or more): J. Thein 10, S. Thein 15, Nurmi 9, Janssen 16, E. Thein 7, Bourne 10

R-T-R Stats not available

T-M-B 3, RCW 0

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton successfully defended its home court, getting a Camden Conference sweep over Renville County West at Tracy.

Avery Roxberg tallied nine kills and a pair of ace blocks for the Jaguars. Holly Hinderks added 23 set assists and 11 digs.

RCW is host to its own tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday. Teams invited include Benson, Edgerton and Yellow Medicine East.

RCW (4-5) 17 13 15

T-M-B (7-3) 25 25 25

RCW

Serving (aces): None … Set assists: Holly Hinderks 23, Rachel Jakel 1, Emily Lippert 1, Ellie Wulf 1 … Hitting (kills): Avery Roxberg 9, Lippert 6, Jakel 5, Wulf 4, Coraley Bryan 2, Hinderks 1 … Blocking (aces): Roxberg 2, Bryan 1, Hinderks 1 … Digs (5 or more): Jakel 13, Wulf 13, Hinderks 11, Laila Ridler 8

T-M-B

Stats not available

CMCS 3, YME 1

Central Minnesota Christian got its first Camden Conference win of the season after beating Yellow Medicine East in four sets at Granite Falls.

The Bluejays are now 1-2 in the Camden while YME drops to 0-3 in conference play.

Carrie Mulder put up 12 kills for CMCS, followed by nine apiece by Lilly Mellema and Lauren Taatjes. Ava Schneiderman piled up 21 set assists in the victory.

Hannah Stark and Ruby Bones each had 10 kills for the Sting. Aria Peters finished with 37 set assists.

CMCS plays at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Wabasso Tournament. YME is at the Renville County West Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.

CMCS (2-2) 25 26 22 25

YME (1-9) 17 24 25 17

CMCS

Serving (aces): Ava Schneiderman 4, Avery Duininck 3, Carrie Mulder 2 … Set assists: Schneiderman 21, Duininck 18 … Hitting (kills): Mulder 12, Lilly Mellema 9, Lauren Taatjes 9, Janessa Erickson 8, Emmi Braem 7 … Blocking (aces): Taatjes 2, Erickson 1, Braem 1 … Digs (5 or more): Mulder 15, Mellema 15, CC Roiseland 11

YME

Serving (aces): Hannah Stark 1, Kiara Sakry 2, Narria Leenerts 2 … Set assists: Aria Peters 37 … Hitting (kills): Peters 2, Gracie Kleven 6, Stark 10, Ruby Bones 10, Sakry 8, Nicole Rillo 6 … Blocking (aces): Stark 1, Bones 5, Rillo 3 … Digs (5 or more): Peters 10, Kleven 12, Stark 7, Kayla Nordaune 12, Sakry 12

KMS 3, Lakeview 0

Behind a 15-kill effort from senior middle hitter Taylor Haats, the Fighting Saints dominated Lakeview en route to a sweep at Cottonwood.

Haats had a strong overall performance, adding a team-best two block aces and tied for the team-high in serving aces with a pair.

Defensively it was senior defensive specialist Avery Joyce and senior libero Elsa Gjerde who paced the Fighting Saints. Joyce led with 14 and Gjerde tallied 13.

KMS plays at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

KMS (3-6) 25 25 25

Lakeview (1-4) 23 11 23

KMS

Serving (aces): Julia Carlson 2, Josie Gjerde 2, Taylor Haats 2, Elsa Gjerde 1, Abby Holtkamp 1 … Set assists: Olivia Noble 29, E. Gjerde 2 … Hitting (kills): Haats 15, Shakira Olson 9, Katie Klaphake 6, Savannah Peterson 3, Noble 2, Maddie Luft 2 … Blocking (aces): Haats 2, Luft 1 … Digs (5 or more): Avery Joyce 14, E. Gjerde 13, J. Gjerde 7, Carlson 7, Noble 6

Lakeview

Stats unavailable

Minneota 3, LQPV 0

Second-ranked Minneota swept Lac qui Parle Valley in a Camden Conference matchup at Minneota.

Despite the loss, Eagles head coach Brooklyn Gould was beaming with pride after the win.

“They came in with high energy and were ready to play,” Gould said. “The girls were put to the test tonight and showed that they are a team that can compete. We are growing each and every day; learning our weaknesses and pushing to better ourselves and our team.”

Lexi Wollschlager had a LQPV-best seven kills. Rylee Lund and Isabel Gerdes both finished with 14 digs.

The Eagles play at 9 a.m. Saturday at the eight-team Minnewaska Tournament.

LQPV (5-4) 20 17 12

Minneota (9-1) 25 25 25

LQPVServing (aces): Rylee Lund 1, Claire Borstad 2 … Set assists: Lund 13, Ayanna Gipson 8 … Hitting (kills): Lund 1, Lexi Wollschlager 7, Sheridan Evenson 6, Jalyn Lee 4, Gipson 1, Paige Meyer 3 … Blocking (aces): Wollschlager 1, Meyer 1 … Digs (5 or more): Lund 14, Isabel Gerdes 14, Wollschlager 5, Kaitlyn Kittelson 5

Minneota

Stats not available