Volleyball roundup: Willmar Cardinals cruise past St. Cloud Apollo

ST. CLOUD — The Willmar volleyball team met little resistance in staying undefeated in the Central Lakes Conference on Thursday.

On the road against St. Cloud Apollo, the Cardinals rolled to a three-set victory, 25-7, 25-6, 25-7.

With the win, the Cardinals are now 7-0 in the CLC and 11-2 overall. Apollo drops to 0-6 in the CLC and 1-7 overall.

Willmar is ranked third in the state in Class AAA.

The Cardinals had 16 ace serves, with Hannah Stark leading the way with four. Sydney Schnichels had a team-best 15 kills along with an ace block and setter Ellery DeBoer came through with 27 set assists and three ace serves. Gretchen Volk scooped up 10 digs in the victory.

Willmar is host to Sartell at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a match-up of the top two teams in the conference.

Central Lakes

Willmar 3, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Willmar (11-2) 25 25 25

Apollo (1-7) 7 6 7

Willmar

Serving (aces): Hannah Stark 4, Hailie Smith 3, Ellery DeBoer 3, Brielle Ogdahl 3, Gretchen Volk 2, Allie Rosendahl 1 … Set assists: DeBoer 27 … Hitting (kills): Sydney Schnichels 15, Ogdahl 5, Lauren Dirkes 3, Volk 3, Dena Mathison 2, Smith 1, Nora Mitteness 1, Chloe Lownsbury 1 … Blocking (aces): Schnichels 1, Mathison 1/2, Mitteness 1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Volk 10

Apollo

Stats not available

Wright County

NLS 3, Rockford 0

New London-Spicer used a balanced attack to get past Rockford in a sweep at New London.

Ava Carlson had nine kills and two blocks, Grace Truscinski added seven kills and nine digs and Avery Rich had five kills, five digs, two blocks and two service aces for the Wildcats.

NLS is host to Paynesville at 7 p.m. Tuesday at New London.

Rockford (5-5) 17 13 16

NLS (10-4) 25 25 25

Rockford

Stats not available

NLS

Serving (aces): Annika Duininck 3, Avery Rich 2, Dakota Rich 1, Kendra Gerhardson 2 … Set assists: Duininck 1, Emma Madison 1, Grace Truscinski 1, Gerhardson 25 … Hitting (kills): Ava Carlson 9, A. Rich 5, Ellary Peterson 4, Emma Madison 3, Truscinski 7 … Blocking (aces): Carlson 2, A. Rich 2 … Digs (5 or more): A. Rich 5, D. Rich 9, Peterson 7, Truscinski 9, Gerhardson 10

HLWW 3, Litchfield 1

Tied at 1-1, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted won the final two sets to secure a Wright County Conference win over Litchfield at Howard Lake.

The Dragons head to the Dassel-Cokato Invitational at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Litchfield is scheduled to have matches against Eden Valley-Watkins, Mankato East and Rockford.

Litchfield (8-7) 20 25 17 19

HLWW (7-4) 25 14 25 25

Central Minnesota

ACGC 3, Royalton 1

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City got its first Central Minnesota Conference win with a four-set victory at host Royalton.

Ruby Klinger finished with 11 kills, five ace blocks and six digs for the Falcons. Elli Roemeling also had 11 kills to go with 21 digs and a pair of ace serves.

ACGC is host to Cedar Mountain at 7:15 p.m. Monday in Grove City.

ACGC (3-8) 18 25 25 27

Royalton (1-14) 25 13 13 25

ACGC

Serving (aces): Elli Roemeling 2, Mikaili Johnson 1, Ruby Klinger 1, Haley Wilner 2 … Set assists: Taylor Hoekstra 2, Alayna Schultz 26, Haley Johnson 3 … Hitting (kills): Roemeling 11, M. Johnson 5, Klinger 11, Wilner 6, Schultz 3, Haley Johnson 2, Macy Elton 1 … Blocking (aces): Roemeling 1, Klinger 5, Wilner 1/2, H. Johnson 1-1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Roemeling 21, M. Johnson 9, Klinger 6, Claire Slinden 12, Kylie Blom 6, Wilner 22, Schultz 13

Royalton

Stats not available

EV-W 3, BBE 1

Eden Valley-Watkins handed Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa its first Central Minnesota Conference loss as the Eagles won in four sets at Brooten.

The Jaguars had 26 kills and nine digs from Brooklyn Fischer. Ava Mueller added 18 kills, and Harley Roering chipped in with 15 digs. Kylie Weller was credited with 43 set assists.

BBE is ranked ninth in Class A.

The Jaguars host Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m. Monday in Brooten.

EV-W (9-6) 26 18 25 25

BBE (11-5) 24 25 23 21

EV-W

Stats not available

BBE

Serving (aces): Abby Berge 1, Adley Hagen 1, Kylie Weller 1 … Set assists: Weller 43, Harley Roering 2, Ava Mueller 1 … Hitting (kills): Brooklyn Fischer 26, Mueller 18, Allison Dingmann 4, Berge 3, Hagen 2, Weller 2 … Blocking (aces): Dingmann 2, Fischer 2, Hagen 1, Mueller 1 … Digs (5 or more): Roering 15, Berge 14, Weller 13, Fischer 9, Mueller 8, Hagen 5

Paynesville 3, Holdingford 1

The Bulldogs improved to 12-4 this season behind a 31-kill performance from senior Kyleigh Tangen at Paynesville.

Tangen also tallied eight digs, three serve aces and one set assist.

Serving as the one-two punch with Tangen, junior Emma Flanders recorded 13 digs, 11 kills and four serve aces.

Paynesville next competes at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at New London-Spicer.

Holdingford (5-5) 28 28 20 16

Paynesville (12-4) 30 26 25 25

Holdingford

Stats not available

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Emma Flanders 4, Kyleigh Tangen 3, Rayna Spanier 3, Emma Stanley 1, Lexy Frank 1 … Set assists: Spanier 40, Keyona Brooks 10, Kaydence Roeske 4, Stanley 1, Tangen 1, Rebekah Walz 1 … Hitting (kills): Tangen 31, Flanders 11, Frank 8, Roeske 5, Walz 2, Jada Bellmont 2, Spanier 1, Brooks 1 … Blocking (aces): Frank 1 … Digs (5 or more): Flanders 13, Roeske 11, Tangen 8, Stanley 6, Spanier 6

West Central

Minnewaska 3, Benson 0

Minnewaska goes to 4-4 in the West Central Conference following a sweep of Benson at Glenwood.

Dreya Barsness led the Lakers in kills (18) and ace serves (two) while also putting up eight digs. Haley Shea had 28 set assists and Haillie Schultz put up 10 digs in the win.

Benson’s next match is 7 p.m. Thursday against visiting Melrose. Minnewaska travels to BOLD to play the Warriors on Thursday in Olivia.

Benson (3-11) 22 13 12

Minnewaska (5-6) 25 25 25

Benson

Stats not available

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Dreya Barsness 2, Haillie Schultz 1, Haley Shea 1 … Set assists: Shea 28, Dacia Fleury 2, Avery Fier 1, Barsness 1, Schultz 1 … Hitting (kills): Barsness 18, Fier 10, Fleury 4, Miaya Guggisberg 4, Schultz 3, Shea 2 … Blocking (aces): Fier 1, Fleury 1, Shea 1/2, Guggisberg 1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Schultz 10, Fleury 9, Fier 8, Barsness 8, Shea 7

BOLD 3, Morris/CA 1

After dropping a tight first set, BOLD stormed back to win the next three in a West Central Conference victory over Morris/Chokio-Alberta at Olivia.

Ady Knake had a Warrior-best 21 kills, and Layla Pfarr finished with 42 set assists. Delaney Tersteeg put up 12 digs in the win.

BOLD is host to Minnewaska on Thursday in Olivia.

Morris/CA (4-5) 26 17 19 19

BOLD (15-1-1) 24 25 25 25

Morris/CA

Stats not available

BOLD

Serving (aces): Nellie Borer 4, Mari Ryberg 3, Layla Pfarr 2 … Set assists: Pfarr 42, Delaney Tersteeg 3 … Hitting (kills): Ady Knake 21, Ryberg 10, Kenzie Visser 6 … Blocking (aces): Visser 6, Knake 4, Kilee Elfering 4, Grace Tersteeg 2, Ryberg 2 … Digs (5 or more): D. Tersteeg 12, Ryberg 10, Knake 8

Melrose 3, Montevideo 0

Melrose netted the home win in three sets over West Central Conference foe Montevideo.

The Thunder Hawks host Sauk Centre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

Montevideo (3-9) 10 15 16

Melrose (5-7) 25 25 25

Camden

RTR 3, CMCS 0

Third-ranked Russell-Tyler-Ruthton shut out Central Minnesota Christian for a Camden Conference win at Tyler.

Lilly Mellema had seven kills for the Bluejays. Maddy Vander Ark scooped up seven digs in the loss.

CMCS next plays Minneota at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Prinsburg.

CMCS (5-8) 17 11 14

RTR (9-3) 25 25 25

CMCS

Serving (aces): Avery Duininck 1, Carrie Mulder 1 … Set assists: Ava Schneiderman 9, Duininck 2, CC Roiseland 1, Emmi Braem 1 … Hitting (kills): Lilly Mellema 7, Janessa Erickson 3, Mulder 2, Duininck 2 … Blocking (aces): Erickson 2, Hannah Graves 2, Lauren Taatjes 1, Braem 1 … Digs (5 or more): Maddy Vander Ark 7, Mulder 6, Schneiderman 5

RTR

Stats not available

TMB 3, DB 0

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton controlled all three sets in a Camden Conference sweep over Dawson-Boyd at Tracy.

Leading the Blackjacks’ attack was Kate Dahl with six kills. Chelsie Husby dished out 15 set assists.

Dawson-Boyd is host to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Dawson.

DB (3-9) 12 18 17

TMB (9-3) 25 25 25

DB

Serving (aces): Natyah Ritter 2, Reese Johnson 1 … Set assists: Chelsie Husby 15, Ayiana Hastad 1, Johnson 1, Lindsey Lund 1, Alli Estling 1 … Hitting (kills): Kate Dahl 6, Johnson 4, Bailey Bothun 3, Hastad 2, Hayley Anderson 2, Ritter 1, Husby 1 … Blocking (aces): Johnson 3, Bothun 2, Hastad 1, Anderson 1 … Digs (5 or more): Ritter 10, Dahl 9, Bothun 7, Hastad 6, Husby 5

TMB

Stats not available

YME 3, KMS 2

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg made a late charge with wins at sets three and four. Yellow Medicine East was able to thwart the Fighting Saints’ comeback in a five-set victory at Granite Falls.

The Sting got 14 kills and four ace blocks from Ruby Bones. Aria Peters tallied 38 set assists and 13 digs while Kiara Sakry scooped up 23 digs in the win.

For the Fighting Saints, Taylor Haats had team highs in kills (12), ace serves (four) and ace blocks (two).

YME plays at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Ortonville. KMS plays Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Kerkhoven.

KMS (3-9) 21 18 25 25 14

YME (3-8) 25 25 20 20 16

KMS

Serving (aces): Taylor Haats 4, Elsa Gjerde 3, Josie Gjerde 3, Olivia Noble 1, Avery Joyce 1 … Set assists: Noble 35 … Hitting (kills): Haats 12, Shakira Olson 8, Emily Wagner 5, Maddie Luft 4, Katie Klaphake 3, Sophia Oerter 3, Julia Carlson 2, Noble 2, E. Gjerde 1 … Blocking (aces): Haats 2, Luft 2, Klaphake 1, Olson 1, Oerter 1 … Digs (5 or more): E. Gjerde 23, Joyce 20, Noble 12, J. Gjerde 10, Carlson 10, Olson 5

YME

Serving (aces): Nevaeh Chaparro 2, Narria Leenerts 2, Aria Peters 1, Gracie Kleven 1, Hannah Stark 1, Kiara Sakry 1, Riley Streich 1 … Set assists: Peters 38, Nicole Rillo 1 … Hitting (kills): Ruby Bones 14, Stark 12, Kleven 8, Rillo 4, Peters 1, Sakry 1, Brianna Hempel 1 … Blocking (aces): Bones 4, Rillo 3, Kleven 1 … Digs (5 or more): Sakry 23, Peters 13, Kleven 11, Hempel 9, Streich 5

Canby 3, LQPV 1

Canby dominated the third set and used that momentum to clinch a four-set victory over Lac qui Parle Valley in Camden Conference play at Canby.

The Eagles host Yellow Medicine East on Tuesday at Madison.

LQPV (9-5) 18 26 9 22

Canby (8-5) 25 24 25 25

RCW 3, Ortonville 2

Renville County West went the distance against the Ortonville Trojans en route to a five-set victory at Ortonville.

RCW saw a 41-dig effort from Laila Ridler and a 21-kill effort from Rachel Jakel.

RCW is host to Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Renville.

RCW (8-6) 21 18 25 25 15

Orontville (1-8) 25 25 11 20 11

RCW

Serving (aces): Johanna Braun 3, Emily Lippert 3, Ellie Wulf 2, Rachel Jakel 1 … Set assists: Braun 55, Jakel 1, Lippert 1 … Hitting (kills): Jakel 21, Avery Roxberg 15, Coraley Bryan 11, Wulf 8, Lippert 7, Braun 1 … Blocking (aces): Roxberg 3, Bryan 1 … Digs (5 or more): Laila Ridler 41, Wulf 27, Braun 24, Jakel 23, Lippert 12

Ortonville

Stats not available