Volleyball roundup: Willmar Cardinals get back on track

WILLMAR — After an 0-2 start to the season against ranked teams, the Willmar volleyball team kicked off the Central Lakes Conference schedule in familiar territory.

That would be the winner’s column.

Willmar junior Gretchen Volk digs the ball during a Central Lakes Conference match against Fergus Falls on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Willmar kicked off the conference season with a three-set victory over Fergus Falls on Tuesday at the Big Red Gym. The Cardinals won 25-19, 25-16, 25-15.

Willmar won its 15th straight Central Lakes Conference match. It has not lost in the CLC since a five-set defeat against Sartell on Sept. 28, 2021.

The Cardinals used a balanced attack to overwhelm the Otters.

Willmar freshman Ellery DeBoer sets the ball during a Central Lakes Conference match against Fergus Falls on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

With Ellery DeBoer dishing out 22 set assists, four Willmar players finished with five-plus kills. Freshman Maddison Molacek had a team-high seven kills, followed by six by Gretchen Volk and five apiece by DeBoer and Brielle Ogdahl. Molacek also had a team-best two ace blocks. Lexi Owens (12) and DeBoer (10) had double-digit digs.

Willmar is back at home Thursday for a CLC match against St. Cloud Apollo. First serve is set for 7 p.m.

The Willmar student section cheers on the Cardinals volleyball team after clinching the first set during a Central Lakes Conference match against Fergus Falls on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Central Lakes

Willmar 3, Fergus Falls 0

Fergus Falls (0-1) 19 16 15

Willmar (1-2) 25 25 25

Fergus Falls

Stats not available

Willmar

Serving (aces): Hannah Magnuson 2, Gretchen Volk 2, Avery Olson 2, Lexi Owens 1, Brielle Ogdahl 1 … Set assists: Ellery DeBoer 22, Magnuson 2, Nora Mitteness 1 … Hitting (kills): Maddison Molacek 7, Volk 6, DeBoer 5, Ogdahl 5, Mitteness 3, Owens 2, Olson 2 … Blocking (aces): Molacek 2, Mitteness 1 … Digs (5 or more): Owens 12, DeBoer 10, Ogdahl 9, Volk 7, Olson 5

West Central

Minnewaska 3, Benson 0

Dreya Barsness had 13 kills and Dacia Fleury added 11 as Minnewaska defeated enson 25-17, 25-11, 25-17 at Glenwood.

Haillie Schultz added 21 set assists for the Lakers.

Kaylin Grube had seven kills to lead Benson.

Benson plays at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Melrose.

Benson (0-1) 17 11 17

Minnewaska (1-0) 25 25 25

Benson

Serving (aces): Kaylin Grube 1 … Set assists: Mya McGeary 6, Julia Claussen 5 … Hitting (kills): Grube 7, Madison Osterbauer 3, Claussen 2, Gwen Wilcox 1, Presley Nygaard 1, Dakota Wrobleski 1 … Blocking (aces): Osterbauer 5, Grube 2 … Digs (5 or more): Hailee Ellingson 6, Wilcox 6, Claussen 5

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Emma Poegel 3, Brooklyn Noyes 2, Dreya Barsness 2, Haillie Schultz 2, Avery Fier 1, Haley Shea 1 … Set assists: Schultz 21, Shea 12, Fier 2, Barsness 1 … Hitting (kills): Barsness 13, Dacia Fleury 11, Schultz 8, Fier 5, Addy Kath 2 … Blocking (aces): Fier 1-1/2, Fleury 1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Barsness 7, Schultz 6, Fier 5

BOLD 3, Morris/CA 1

Layla Pfarr had 31 set assists, Addy Knake had 25 kills and Grace Tersteeg had five ace blocks in BOLD’s 25-18, 25-10, 16-25, 25-13 victory over Morris/Chokio-Alberta in Olivia.

BOLD is host to Minnewaska at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Olivia.

Morris/CA (0-1) 18 10 25 13

BOLD (2-0) 25 25 16 25

Morris/CA

Stats not available

BOLD

Serving (aces): Addy Knake 3, Grace Tersteeg 1, Delaney Tersteeg 1, Kenzie Visser 1 … Set assists: Layla Pfarr 31, D. Tersteeg 2, G. Tersteeg 2, Knake 1, Zoey Lippert 1, Peyton Sander 1 … Hitting (kills): Knake 25, Visser 6, G. Tersteeg 5 … Blocking (aces): G. Tersteeg 5, Knake 4, Sander 3 … Digs (5 or more): D. Tersteeg 16, Visser 11, Knake 8

Melrose 3, Montevideo 0

Melrose won its West Central Conference opener with a sweep over Montevideo in Melrose.

Avery Williams finished with six kills for the Thunder Hawks. Addie Olson had 13 set assists and Teagan Epema came up with eight digs.

Montevideo heads to Sauk Centre on Thursday.

Montevideo (0-2) 8 11 11

Melrose (3-2) 25 25 25

Montevideo

Serving (aces): Emmie Koenen 1, Addie Olson 1 … Set assists: Olson 13, Alyana Stenson 1, Teagan Epema 1 … Hitting (kills): Avery Williams 6, Koenen 4, Maren Nelson 2 … Blocking (aces): Koenen 2, Madison Picht 2 … Digs (5 or more): Epema 8, Taya Weber 6

Melrose

Stats not available

Non-conference

Paynesville 3, YME 0

Paynesville locked up a home win in straight sets over Yellow Medicine East.

Emma Flanders paced the Bulldogs’ attack with 14 kills. Rayna Spanier came through with 17 set assists and 11 digs, both team highs.

Hanna Bjorndal finished with five kills for the Sting. Ella Cherveny scooped up 15 digs.

Paynesville hosts Dassel-Cokato on Thursday. YME competes in the two-day Southwest Challenge on Sept. 8-9 in Marshall.

YME (0-2) 16 16 22

Paynesville (4-1) 25 25 25

YME Serving (aces): Narria Leenerts 1, Hanna Bjorndal 1 … Set assists: Riley Streich 12 … Hitting (kills): Bjorndal 5, Kiara Sakry 2, Leenerts 2, Alana Almich 2, Streich 1, Abbey Bones 1 … Blocking (aces): Almich 5, Bones 3, Bjorndal 3, Streich 1, Sakry 1 … Digs (5 or more): Ella Cherveny 15, Leenerts 10, Streich 10, Sakry 8

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Ava Martinson 5, Emma Flanders 2, Kaydence Roeske 2, Emma Kolstad 1 … Set assists: Rayna Spanier 17, Roeske 2, Kolstad 1 … Hitting (kills): Flanders 14, Roeske 4, Kolstad 3, Maddie Frieler 3, Finley Anfinson 3, Spanier 2 … Blocking (aces): Frieler 2, Flanders 1/2, Anfinson 1/2, Spanier 1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Spanier 11, Roeske 8, Flanders 6

BBE 3, Pine River-Backus 2

Down 2-1 to Pine River-Backus, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa climbed back for a five-set non-conference victory at Pine River.

Brooklyn Fischer helped the Jaguars’ comeback with a team-high 21 kills. Kacey Fischer added 14 kills, 10 digs and an ace block. Kyler Weller led BBE with 41 set assists and 11 digs.

The Jaguars head to Clara City to play MACCRAY at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

BBE (1-0) 25 16 21 25 15

Pine River-Backus (3-2) 23 25 25 11 11

BBE Serving (aces): Anna Jaeger 1, Brooklyn Fischer 1, Kacey Fischer 1 … Set assists: Kylie Weller 41, B. Fischer 4, Ava Deters 2, Kadynce Haider 1 … Hitting (kills): B. Fischer 21, Kacey Fischer 14, Haider 7, McKenna Lieser 7, Adley Hagen 6, Weller 3 … Blocking (aces): K. Fischer 1, Lieser 1 … Digs (5 or more): Weller 11, Deters 10, K. Fischer 10

Pine River-Backus

Stats not available

CMCS 3, BLHS 1

Central Minnesota Christian bumped its record to 2-2 with a four-set win over Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart in Prinsburg.

The Bluejays are back at home Tuesday, Sept. 5 against Hancock.

BLHS (3-3) 15 16 25 18

CMCS (2-2) 25 25 22 25

BLHS

Stats not available

CMCS

Serving (aces): Carrie Mulder 3, Avery Duininck 2, Lilly Mellema 3, Emmi Braem 2 … Set assists: Duininck 19, Braem 15 … Hitting (kills): Mellema 16, Braem 7, Mulder 6, Lauren Taatjes 4, Morgan Groen 2, Reece Duininck 2 … Blocking (aces): Braem 4, Mulder 3, Mellema 2, Taatjes 2 … Digs (5 or more): Sophia Vogel 7, Anica Damhof 5, Mellema 7, Maddy Vander Ark 6, A. Duininck 6

CAL

CCS 3, Immanuel Lutheran 0

Community Christian School wrapped up its first week of play with another win.

The Eagles (2-0) got five kills from Kaiya Norbie and Lexi Nelson.

Nelson also added five ace serves alongside Faith Westin’s team-best eight ace serves.

CCS plays Faith Christian at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at Community Christian School in Willmar.

CCS (2-0) 25 25 25

Immanuel Lutheran 12 20 13

CCS

Serving (aces): Faith Westin 8, Lexi Nelson 5, Kaiya Norbie 1 … Set assists: (not available) … Hitting (kills): Nelson 5, Norbie 5, Margo Klaassen 4, Grace Strom 3, Westin 2, Anna Lindgren 2 … Blocking (aces): Addy Kveene 2, Strom 1 … Digs (5 or more): (not available)

Immanuel Lutheran

Stats not available