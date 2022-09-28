Volleyball roundup: Willmar takes command in CLC

WILLMAR — The Willmar volleyball team dominated the match of Central Lakes Conference unbeatens.

Hosting Sartell on Tuesday night at the Big Red Gym, the Cardinals are in the driver’s seat of the CLC after picking up the sweep.

Willmar, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, won the match 25-20, 25-13, 25-23.

“We really got after it,” said Cardinals head coach Leah Brogdon. “The girls were ready to go. They did a nice job having that energy from that huge student section to play off of.”

Willmar moves to 8-0 in the CLC. Sartell is now 7-1.

Willmar senior Allie Rosendahl waits on the ball for a dig during a Central Lakes Conference match against Sartell on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Playing at home for the first time in two weeks, the Cardinals started off a little slow as the Sabres built a 8-3 first-set lead. Willmar clawed back, winning 10 of the next 14 points and taking a 13-12 lead on a kill by Lauren Dirkes.

Trading the lead for a stretch, two straight Sydney Schnichels ace serves put the Cardinals ahead 18-16. They never looked back in the first-set victory.

Schnichels had four of the team’s 10 ace serves. She also had a team-high18 kills along with eight digs.

“We’ve been serving tough,” Brogdon said. “We just told the girls to take their time serving. If we could run our tempo offense, I knew it would beat their block. And if we get a nice ball to Ellery (DeBoer, the Cardinals’ setter), we’ll be unstoppable.”

Willmar also had a solid night in the back row. Gretchen Volk and DeBoer each had nine digs. Along with Schnichels’ eight digs, Allie Rosendahl had seven scoops.

“It was really spread out and that says a lot,” Brogdon said of the team’s back-row play. “We haven’t faced so many hitters where they can hit so many spots. Our girls did a nice job.”

Willmar wraps up the week on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday against Sauk Rapids.

Willmar sophomore Gretchen Volk, 6, tips the ball over the net during a Central Lakes Conference match against Sartell on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Central Lakes

Willmar 3, Sartell 0

Sartell (11-3) 20 13 23

Willmar (12-2) 25 25 25

Sartell

Stats not available

Willmar

Serving (aces): Sydney Schnichels 4, Hannah Stark 3, Gretchen Volk 1, Allie Rosendahl 1, Brielle Ogdahl 1 … Set assists: Ellery DeBoer 24, Schnichels 2, Rosendahl 1, Ogdahl 1 … Hitting (kills): Schnichels 18, Volk 3, Ogdahl 3, Lauren Dirkes 2, Dena Mathison 2, DeBoer 2 … Blocking (aces): Schnichels 2, Ogdahl 2, Mathison 1/2, DeBoer 1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Volk 9, DeBoer 9, Schnichels 8, Rosendahl 7, Stark 6

Wright County

Litchfield 3, Rockford 1

The Dragons got back into the win column with a four-set victory over Rockford at Litchfield.

Litchfield senior middle blocker Greta Hansen paced the team with 15 kills. She added three solo blocks and two digs.

Litchfield takes on Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Dassel-Cokato High School in Cokato.

Rockford (6-9) 25 17 18 17

Litchfield (12-8) 22 25 25 25

Rockford

Stats not available

Litchfield

Serving (aces): Grace Braaten 3, Anna Sorgatz 3, Olivia Holmgren 2, Ciarra Resmen 2, Morgan Falling 1, Isabelle Pennertz 1 … Set assists: O. Holmgren 35, Grace Holmgren 2, Resmen 1, Pennertz 1 … Hitting (kills): Greta Hansen 15, Falling 13, Pennertz 8, Asha Ehlers 4, Resmen 1, Sorgatz 1 … Blocking (aces): Hansen 3, Pennertz 2, Ehlers 1 … Digs (5 or more): O. Holmgren 12, Braaten 11, Sorgatz 8, Falling 7, Resmen 6

Camden

MACCRAY 3, Canby 0

MACCRAY senior Sydney Thein recorded her 1,000th career kill as the Wolverines swept Canby at Clara City.

Thein, an outside hitter/setter, finished the night with 10 kills. She also had 19 set assists and 13 digs. She is committed to play college volleyball at Division II Southwest Minnesota State.

Brielle Janssen led MACCRAY with 11 kills. Lexi Nurmi added 15 digs.

Ranked eighth in Class A, the Wolverines are back at home at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Dawson-Boyd.

Canby (10-9) 23 19 19

MACCRAY (10-7) 25 25 25

Canby

Stats not available

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Jordan Thein 2, Sydney Thein 2, Annie Bourne 2, Brielle Janssen 1, Emma Thein 1 … Set assists: Bourne 20, S. Thein 19 … Hitting (kills): Janssen 11, S. thein 10, J. Thein 9, E. Thein 9, Lexi Nurmi 2 … Blocking (aces): J. Thein 3, Bourne 2, Janssen 1 … Digs (5 or more): Nurmi 15, S. Thein 13, E. Thein 11, Janssen 7

Minneota 3, CMCS 0

Third-ranked (Class A) Minneota handled business with a sweep of Central Minnesota Christian at Prinsburg.

Lilly Mellema finished with a team-high six kills for the Bluejays. She also had five digs and a pair of ace bloks. Maddy Vander Ark came up with 10 digs.

CMCS travels to Kerkhoven at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to take on Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.

Minneota (16-2) 25 25 25

CMCS (5-9) 16 10 13

Minneota

Stats not available

CMCS

Serving (aces): Carrie Mulder 1 … Set assists: Ava Schneiderman 9, Avery Duininck 5, Sienna Duininck 2 … Hitting (kills): Lilly Mellema 6, Janessa Erickson 5, Mulder 2 … Blocking (aces): Lauren Taatjes 3, Mellema 2, Emmi Braem 1 … Digs (5 or more): Maddy Vander Ark 10, CC Roiseland 8, Mellema 5

RTR 3, DB 0

The newly minted No. 1 team in Class A, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton held Dawson-Boyd to single digs in two sets on the way to a sweep at Dawson.

The Blackjacks go to Clara City at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to play MACCRAY.

RTR (16-2) 25 25 25

DB (3-10) 7 7 10

TMB 3, KMS 2

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg was able to extend its Camden Conference match with Tracy-Milroy-Balaton to five sets. Eventually, the visiting Panthers were able to eke out the win at Kerkhoven.

Taylor Haats and Maddie Luft each had double-digit kills for the Fighting Saints with 12 and 10, respectively. Haats also had four ace blocks. Olivia Noble tallied 39 set assists, and Avery Joyce scooped up 30 digs.

KMS plays host to Central Minnesota Christian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

TMB (15-3) 25 25 24 17 15

KMS (3-11) 20 10 26 25 11

TMB

Stats not available

KMS

Serving (aces): Elsa Gjerde 1, Julia Carlson 1, Olivia Noble 1 … Set assists: Noble 39 … Hitting (kills): Taylor Haats 12, Maddie Luft 10, Shakira Olson 8, Sophia Oerter 5, Noble 4, Savannah Peterson 2, Katie Klaphake 1, Josie Gjerde 1 … Blocking (aces): Haats 4, Olson 2, Noble 1, Peterson 1, Luft 1 … Digs (5 or more): Avery Joyce 30, J. Gjerde 23, Noble 18, Carlson 13, E. Gjerde 12, Haats 5

LQPV 3, YME 1

Lac qui Parle Valley won a marathon second set, 31-29, on the way to a win over Yellow Medicine East at Madison.

Jalyn Lee led a trio of Eagles with double-digit kills, putting down 14. Sheridan Evenson and Brandi Meyer each had 10 kills. Rylee Lund had 26 set assists, 14 digs and a pair of ace serves in the victory.

“Our girls worked hard tonight,” said LQPV head coach Brooklyn Gould. “Set two was about as intense as it could get and our girls worked very hard to take that set.

“We are trying new things and seeing what is working and know what we need to work on. We are growing each and every day and showing people what we are capable of. I’m proud of their intensity they brought to the court and how they worked together to stay positive.”

The Eagles go to Renville to play Renville County West at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. YME hosts top-ranked Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Granite Falls.

YME 18 29 25 16

LQPV (9-6) 25 31 22 25

YME

Stats not available

LQPV

Serving (aces): Rylee Lund 2, Claire Borstad 1, Kaitlyn Kittelson 2, Ayanna Gipson 2 … Set assists: Lund 26, Isabel Gerdes 1, Brandi Meyer 1, Gipson 15 … Hitting (kills): Lexi Wollschlager 9, Sheridan Evenson 10, Jalyn Lee 14, Meyer 10 … Blocking (aces): Evenson 2, Meyer 1 … Digs (5 or more): Lund 14, Gerdes 22, Evenson 9, Borstad 13, Kittelson 13, Gipson 19

RCW 3, Lakeview 1

The Jaguars earned a four-set win behind junior outside hitter Rachel Jakel at Renville.

Jakel recorded a team-high 17 kills with 14 digs, two block aces and one set assist.

RCW was strong defensively, tallying a total of 67 digs. Junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Laila Ridler led with 20.

The Jaguars host Lac qui Parle Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at RCW High School in Renville.

Lakeview (2-9) 25 15 19 17

RCW (9-6) 21 25 25 25

Lakeview

Stats not available

RCW

Serving (aces): Coraley Bryan 2 … Set assists: Johanna Braun 41, Rachel Jakel 1, Emily Lippert 1, Bryan 1 … Hitting (kills): Jakel 17, Lippert 10, Avery Roxberg 10, Ellie Wulf 7, Bryan 6 … Blocking (aces): Roxberg 3, Jakel 2, Braun 2, Bryan 1 … Digs (5 or more): Laila Ridler 20, Braun 14, Jakel 14, Wulf 10, Lippert 9

Non-Conference

Paynesville 3, NLS 2

Holding off a late charge by New London-Spicer, Paynesville prevailed over its Section 3AA-North opponent at New London.

The Bulldogs are now 4-0 in section play while the Wildcats drop to 2-4 against 3AA opponents.

Kyleigh Tangen had 17 kills, four ace serves, 1-1/2 blocks and 10 digs for Paynesville. Emma Flanders also had double-digit kills with 14. She also finished with four ace serves and nine digs.

Ava Carlson was NLS’ top hitter with nine kills. Ellary Peterson and Kendra Gerhardson each finished with eight kills.

The Bulldogs head to Grove City to play Central Minnesota Conference foe Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Wildcats resume Wright County Conference play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Watertown-Mayer.

Paynesville (13-4) 25 25 20 18 15

NLS (8-4) 16 21 25 25 8

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Kyleigh Tangen 4, Emma Flanders 4, Rayna Spanier 4, Emma Stanley 3, Lexy Frank 2 … Set assists: Spanier 39, Stanley 1, Kaydence Roeske 1, Maddie Frieler 1 … Hitting (kills): Tangen 17, Flanders 14, Roeske 8, Spanier 3, Frieler 2, Frank 1 … Blocking (aces): Tangen 1-1/2, Frank 1, Frieler 1, Flanders 1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Stanley 12, Tangen 10, Flanders 9, Roeske 8

NLS

Serving (aces): Kendra Gerhardson 2, Grace Truscinski 1, Ellary Peterson 1, Avery Rich 1 … Set assists: Ava Hauer 14, Gerhardson 6, A. Rich 1, Dakota Rich 1 … Hitting (kills): Ava Carlson 9, Peterson 8, Gerhardson 8 , Truscinski 5, A. Rich 3, Emma Madison 2 … Blocking (aces): Peterson 3-1/2, Gerhardson 3-1/2, Carlson 3, Madison 1 … Digs (5 or more): Truscinski 10, A. Rich 8, D. Rich 7, Peterson 7, Gerhardson 6