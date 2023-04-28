Volleyball: Willmar Cardinal earns a dream opportunity

WILLMAR — Preparing for another ordinary day at Willmar Middle School, eighth-grader Ellery DeBoer received a phone call from her mother, Terrin, moments before she had left to begin her day.

Ellery assumed Terrin, who is a business teacher at Willmar High School, had forgotten something at their home. But then Terrin forwarded a message to her daughter that left her stunned.

Terrin notified Ellery that she received an invitation to participate in the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program's Indoor Spring Training Series from May 5-7 in Washington, D.C.

The NTDP takes place four times a year and the top 25-30 athletes per birth year, who range in age from under-15 to under-20, are invited to train together.

"I was in shock. I really didn't believe it at first. I thought my mom was joking," said Ellery, who completed her first season as Willmar's starting varsity setter last fall. "It's unexpected."

Willmar eighth-grader Ellery DeBoer, 7, and a pair of Worthington players go after a free ball during a Section 2AAA quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.

"It's been a dream of hers forever to eventually land in the pipeline, we just weren't anticipating it this soon," Terrin said. "I think that's one of the coolest things about the whole thing — it was so unexpected."

More than 240 athletes, between the boys and girls indoor rosters, will have the opportunity to train with and against other top players from around the nation, according to USA Volleyball . These athletes will be coached by top indoor NTDP coaches.

At this year's NTDP Indoor Spring Training Series, 32 USA Volleyball regions will be represented and Ellery will be one of seven girls representing the North Country region. Six of those seven girls are from Minnesota.

Upper Midwest flavor

Alongside DeBoer, who is on the U-15/17 roster, there is Alaina Burns and Elena Hoecke from Maple Grove and Raina Chwialkowski from West Fargo, N.D. Then on the U-18/20 roster, there is Mesaiya Bettis from Burnsville, Carly Gilk from Champlin and Avery Jesewitz from Plymouth.

"I'm really excited but also nervous because there's going to be a lot of good athletes there," Ellery said. "I'm very happy and proud of myself. I am also thankful that I have such amazing coaches to help me get to where I am. Without them, I wouldn't be here."

"This is an amazing opportunity for her," said Sydney Schnichels, a 2023 graduate of Willmar High School who is now playing volleyball at the University of Minnesota. "This opens up so many doors for her to meet a lot of amazing people and players that she will be friends with for the rest of her career. She will also be trained by the best coaches in the country."

"I'm excited for her," Willmar volleyball head coach Leah Brogdon said. "It's a great opportunity for her to meet new people, see new coaches and their strategies, and learn from other players as well as the coaches. It's just a great experience and an experience you can't pass up."

Athletes selected were identified and invited based on recommendations from the Indoor NTDP Scouting Network, according to USA Volleyball . There are no tryouts.

So, how does an athlete like Ellery from Willmar, which has a population of roughly 21,000 people, get recognized if there are no tryouts for the NTDP?

"I think all the stuff she's been doing on social media, the lessons that she's been doing with Sydney Hilley and her signing up for all these camps has really been helping," Schnichels said. "She's really making an effort to get herself seen and she's put in the work too. She deserves to be there.

"But for me, I was wondering when she was going to get seen — and I knew once she did — people were going to start calling her up and asking her to come to these things."

Willmar eighth-grade setter Ellery DeBoer smiles before a match against Alexandria on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Willmar High School.

DeBoer's mentor

Sydney Hilley, originally from Brooklyn Park, had a five-year volleyball career at the University of Wisconsin (2017-21). The three-time Big Ten Setter of the Year and the three-time American Volleyball Coaches Association First Team All-American helped the Badgers win a national championship in 2021.

Ellery usually partakes in at least one private lesson a week in the Twin Cities, many of them with Hilley. However, more recently that has not been the case due to Hilley competing professionally.

There is no doubt Hilley has had an impact on Ellery's development. But while Hilley has been there, there have also been many others that have been making an impact along Ellery's volleyball journey.

"We just have such a strong network of believers in Ellery," Terrin said. "Her being willing to put in extra time and be the best she can be is why a lot of this has worked out."

"(Ellery) is just so driven," Schnichels said. "She's willing to put in as many hours as it takes. She just has a relentless pursuit of greatness and I just see that drive, the fire and the passion in her for the game that not everybody has. You have to have that to be great and I saw it in her this fall."

Ellery had 737 set assists, which was the second most among Class AAA setters whose stats were submitted to the MN Volleyball Hub, in her eighth-grade season. She was a member of the All-Central Lakes Conference team and the West Central Tribune All-Area Volleyball Team.

Willmar eighth-grader Ellery DeBoer sets the ball during a non-conference match against Marshall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Marshall High School.

"She distributes the ball really well and is very consistent with her sets," Brogdon said. "I think that a lot of coaches see that she opens her hitters up so well that it looks so easy on film sometimes. She does such a good job doing that and just being neutral with her body and the way she sets different spots, it makes it hard to read as a blocker on the other side of the net."

The NTDP's mission is to identify, recruit and accelerate the development of high-potential junior volleyball athletes for the purpose of achieving sustained international competitive excellence, according to USA Volleyball .

And since the NTDP's launch in 2021, Willmar has had a representative at one of the NTDP's quarterly training series each year.

Schnichels attended the 2021 Indoor Summer Training Series as a U-17 team member and the 2022 Indoor Summer Training Series as a U-17/18 team member. And now there's Ellery at the 2023 Indoor Spring Training Series as a U-15/17 member.

"Especially with such a small school, that's not super common," Schnichels said. "It's just really cool that we're getting to have these really amazing opportunities and just getting to be a part of something bigger than ourselves and we're able to acquire skills that we can bring back to our hometown.

"Not many people get to do this kind of thing. I think it's really cool and really special and I'm just so excited for her and I'm thrilled, honestly."

So, Sydney, as someone who has been through this training series before. What should Ellery expect?

"She's going to learn a wide variety of different skills, which is awesome," Schnichels said. "They will give her all the feedback she needs and they're going to help her be great. One thing that I hope that she can do is just try to soak everything in because she's going to get a lot of great feedback and if she can keep working on that even after she comes home and keep trying to apply what they say, it's going to make a big difference."

For Ellery, it will be her first time traveling to Washington, D.C. Her entire family — Terrin, her father Tom and Jake — her younger brother, will also travel with her for the experience.

"It will be nice to have my whole family there to support me," Ellery said. "(I want) to be a leader while I'm there, get noticed by the coaches and stand out."