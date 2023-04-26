99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

WCT Sports Show: Running tracks and rolling fairways

Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.005.jpg
Willmar junior pole vaulter Lyndi Koosman prepares to attempt to clear the bar during the Willmar Boys and Girls Track and Field Invitational on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Hodapp Field.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 1:14 PM

In this installment of the WCT Sports show, the West Central Tribune sports staff chats track and field, girls golf and baseball highlights from the past week.

0:50: Michael Lyne begins the show by discussing the Willmar track team's home triangular with Rocori and Sartell Tuesday at Hodapp Field.

3:15: Michael moves on to girls golf as Willmar held a large early-season invitational at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday.

7:40: Joe Brown chimes with a pair of baseball games with Section 3AA-North implications: Paynesville vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Tuesday; and New London-Spicer vs. Annandale on Monday.

13:05: Joe concludes this week's show by discussing Willmar baseball's trek to Target Field Saturday to play Alexandria.

