Sports Prep

WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 23, 2023

The Minnesota State Boys Basketball Tournament continues Thursday.

Bralyn Steffensmeier 2-DSC_6702.JPG
Alexandria junior Bralyn Steffensmeier drives to the basket in the first half of Alexandria's 62-57 win over Mankato East in the Class AAA State Tournament quarterfinals on March 21, 2023. Steffensmeier had nine points in the win.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
By West Central Tribune sports report
Today at 11:20 AM

Follow the action at our Prep Tournament Central page:

wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
Prep
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
March 23, 2023 08:45 AM
NLS junior Grant Paffrath, left, and Eden Valley-Watkins' Myles Dziengel go after a loose ball during the Section 3AA-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 21, 2023
The Minnesota State Basketball Tournament begins Tuesday. Alexandria Cardinals plan at noon Tuesday at Williams Arena. Eden Valley-Watkins will be in AA game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
March 21, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 22, 2023
The Minnesota State Basketball Tournament continues Wednesday.
March 22, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

Here is our WCT Sports Live blog for March 23, 2023:

By West Central Tribune sports report
