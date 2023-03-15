Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 15, 2023 Class AAA and AAAA girls basketball action starts Wednesday through Saturday at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Class A and AA action runs Thursday through Saturday.

