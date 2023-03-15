6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 15, 2023

Class AAA and AAAA girls basketball action starts Wednesday through Saturday at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Class A and AA action runs Thursday through Saturday.

The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By West Central Tribune sports report
Today at 11:54 AM

Follow the latest from the Minnesota State Girls Basketball tournament right here.

Prep
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
March 04, 2023 09:45 AM

Here is the latest WCT Sports Live blog from the State Girls Basketball Tournament.

By West Central Tribune sports report
Prep
WCT Sports Show: The girls are tournament bound
March 14, 2023 06:37 PM
By  Joe Brown
BOLD senior Mari Ryberg, 4, looks to drive inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors reach their goal: Staying connected
March 14, 2023 04:44 PM
By  Tom Elliott
BBE senior Abby Berge, 23, goes for a layup while Paynesville's Grace Roberg defends during a Central Minnesota Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Abby Berge joins the show
March 14, 2023 04:00 PM
By  Michael Lyne
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023 11:54 AM
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE's mission at state: Attack, attack, attack
March 14, 2023 03:49 PM
By  Tom Elliott
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Another challenge for New London-Spicer Wildcats at state
March 14, 2023 03:08 PM
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd sophomore Brayson Boike, 5, blocks a shot by CMCS' Ryan Harrington during the Section 3A-North championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Section 3A boys basketball championship moved to Wednesday
March 14, 2023 02:28 PM
By  Joe Brown