WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 15, 2023
Class AAA and AAAA girls basketball action starts Wednesday through Saturday at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Class A and AA action runs Thursday through Saturday.
Follow the latest from the Minnesota State Girls Basketball tournament right here.
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
Here is the latest WCT Sports Live blog from the State Girls Basketball Tournament.
