WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 16

Class A, AA, AAA and AAAA girls basketball action continues Thursday at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Consolation semi-finals begin at Concordia University.

BBE vs Barnum 031023 015.jpg
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 during the Section 5A championship at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
By West Central Tribune sports report
Today at 12:54 PM

Follow the latest action from the Minnesota State Girls Basketball tournament right here at Prep Tournament Central:

wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
Prep
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
March 04, 2023 09:45 AM

Here is the WCT Sports Live blog from Wednesday.

The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 15, 2023
Class AAA and AAAA girls basketball action starts Wednesday through Saturday at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Class A and AA action runs Thursday through Saturday.
March 15, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

Here is the latest WCT Sports Live blog from the State Girls Basketball Tournament's Thursday games:

By West Central Tribune sports report
