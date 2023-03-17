6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball — March 17, 2023

BBE Jaguars and BOLD Warriors girls play in Class A state semifinals Friday. NLS Wildcats girls play in Class AA consolation semifinals Friday as well.

BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.001.jpg
BOLD sophomore guard Lainey Braulick takes a mid-range shot against United Christian Academy in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
By West Central Tribune sports report
Today at 11:28 AM

Follow the latest action from the Minnesota State Girls Basketball tournament right here at Prep Tournament Central:

wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
Prep
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
March 17, 2023 08:45 AM

Here are WCT Sports Live blogs from Wednesday and Thursday:

BBE vs Barnum 031023 015.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 16
Class A, AA, AAA and AAAA girls basketball action continues Thursday at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Consolation semi-finals begin at Concordia University.
March 16, 2023 12:54 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

Here is the latest WCT Sports Live blog from the State Girls Basketball Tournament's Friday games:

By West Central Tribune sports report
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: New London-Spicer bounces back against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial
March 16, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.003.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors stay on track
March 16, 2023 07:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.004.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars, long and athletic, move on to state semifinals
March 16, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
