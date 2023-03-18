6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball — March 18, 2023

It is championship Saturday at the Minnesota Girls Basketball State Tournament. BOLD Warriors girls play at noon for the Class A state championship. BBE plays for the third-place title on Saturday morning. The Class AA, AAA and AAAA championship games will follow.

BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 013.jpg
BOLD takes on Hayfield during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
By West Central Tribune sports report
Today at 11:39 AM

Follow the latest action from the Minnesota State Girls Basketball tournament right here at Prep Tournament Central:

wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
Prep
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
March 17, 2023 08:45 AM

Here are WCT Sports Live blogs from earlier in the tournament.

The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 15, 2023
Class AAA and AAAA girls basketball action starts Wednesday through Saturday at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Class A and AA action runs Thursday through Saturday.
March 15, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BBE vs Barnum 031023 015.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 16
Class A, AA, AAA and AAAA girls basketball action continues Thursday at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Consolation semi-finals begin at Concordia University.
March 16, 2023 12:54 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.001.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball — March 17, 2023
BBE Jaguars and BOLD Warriors girls play in Class A state semifinals Friday. NLS Wildcats girls play in Class AA consolation semifinals Friday as well.
March 17, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

Here is the latest WCT Sports Live blog for Saturday from the State Girls Basketball Tournament's Friday games:

By West Central Tribune sports report
What To Read Next
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NL-S Jaden Coahran.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats come home with the consolation championship
March 17, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 013.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball — March 18, 2023
March 18, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 007.jpg
Prep
UPDATED: Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors have a date with history, reach Class A finals
March 17, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: A dream falls short for Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars
March 17, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NL-S Jaden Coahran.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats come home with the consolation championship
March 17, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott