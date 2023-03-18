WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball — March 18, 2023
It is championship Saturday at the Minnesota Girls Basketball State Tournament. BOLD Warriors girls play at noon for the Class A state championship. BBE plays for the third-place title on Saturday morning. The Class AA, AAA and AAAA championship games will follow.
Follow the latest action from the Minnesota State Girls Basketball tournament right here at Prep Tournament Central:
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
Here are WCT Sports Live blogs from earlier in the tournament.
Class AAA and AAAA girls basketball action starts Wednesday through Saturday at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Class A and AA action runs Thursday through Saturday.
Class A, AA, AAA and AAAA girls basketball action continues Thursday at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Consolation semi-finals begin at Concordia University.
BBE Jaguars and BOLD Warriors girls play in Class A state semifinals Friday. NLS Wildcats girls play in Class AA consolation semifinals Friday as well.
Here is the latest WCT Sports Live blog for Saturday from the State Girls Basketball Tournament's Friday games:
ADVERTISEMENT