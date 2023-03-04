Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota prep wrestlers - boys and girls - gather in St. Paul this week for the state wrestling tournament. Willmar, BBE and United are competing in boys team tournament Thursday.

Minnesota prep wrestlers gather this week for the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual tournament is Friday and Saturday and the girls' individual tournament begins Saturday.

Here is the WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling blog for Saturday, March 4, 2023. Follow the Tribune's Joe Brown's and other's coverage of the girls' competition tourney and the second day of the boys' individual competition.

WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 4, 2023 The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.