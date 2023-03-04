WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 4, 2023
The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.
Here is the WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling blog for Saturday, March 4, 2023. Follow the Tribune's Joe Brown's and other's coverage of the girls' competition tourney and the second day of the boys' individual competition.
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
Minnesota prep wrestlers gather this week for the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual tournament is Friday and Saturday and the girls' individual tournament begins Saturday.
Minnesota prep wrestlers - boys and girls - gather in St. Paul this week for the state wrestling tournament. Willmar, BBE and United are competing in boys team tournament Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT