Sports Prep

WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 3, 2023

Minnesota prep wrestlers gather this week for the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual tournament is Friday and Saturday and the girls' individual tournament begins Saturday.

Wrestling 030223.jpg
West Central Tribune sports reporter Joe Brown is at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament to cover the boys' and girls' individual competitions Friday and Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Stay tuned to this WCT Sports Live blog for updates throughout the tournament.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By West Central Tribune sports report
March 03, 2023 09:18 AM
wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
Prep
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

Here is the WCT Sports Live blog from the State Wrestling Tournament - Individual Boys competition for Friday, March 3, 2023. The Individual Girls competition is scheduled for Saturday.

By West Central Tribune sports report
