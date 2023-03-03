WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 3, 2023
Minnesota prep wrestlers gather this week for the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual tournament is Friday and Saturday and the girls' individual tournament begins Saturday.
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
Minnesota prep wrestlers - boys and girls - gather in St. Paul this week for the state wrestling tournament. Willmar, BBE and United are competing in boys team tournament Thursday.
Here is the WCT Sports Live blog from the State Wrestling Tournament - Individual Boys competition for Friday, March 3, 2023. The Individual Girls competition is scheduled for Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT