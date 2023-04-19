WCT Sports Show: Getting back on the diamond

Spring sports are finally getting in full swing and the WCT Sports Show is hitting a wide range of topics this week. Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne touch on some early-season baseball, softball and boys tennis in this week's installment.

1:20: Joe Brown discusses the Willmar softball team's home opener against Rocori and its improvised field on the turf.

4:00: Willmar baseball also got underway on Tuesday at Swanson Field against Fergus Falls. It's a packed week for the Cardinals, ending with a trip to Target Field to play Alexandria. Joe Brown breaks it down.

6:35: Michael Lyne discusses Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg vs. Yellow Medicine East baseball from Tuesday in Kerkhoven, away from the Fighting Saints' usual home at Willy Reigstad Field in Sunburg.

9:00: Joe Brown talks Lac qui Parle Valley baseball and his recent feature story on the Eagles' new head coach, Darby Bjorgan.

ADVERTISEMENT

10:55: Michael Lyne wraps up the shot with a chat about the fifth-ranked Litchfield boys tennis team, led by ranked senior Alex Draeger.