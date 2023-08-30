6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
WCT Sports Show: Back on the Field

The 2023 fall season is underway. And the West Central Tribune sports staff takes a look at Week 1 football games for New London-Spicer, Willmar and elsewhere around the region

Willmar senior quarterback Cullen Gregory tosses a pass during a scrimmage against Buffalo on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 2:00 PM

The WCT Sports show is back for the 2023-24 athletic season. Fall sports are now underway and Week 1 of football kicks off with games on Thursday and Friday. The sports staff — editor Tom Elliott and reporters Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — break down some of the marquee matchups.

0:55: The show kicks off with Michael Lyne discussing Thursday's game between New London-Spicer and Albany.

4:10: The focus changes to Willmar at Big Lake. Joe Brown discusses what to watch for in the Cardinals/Hornets matchup.

7:35: Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne give a rundown of the rest of the football schedule.

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
