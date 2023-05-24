99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
WCT Sports Show: 'Blondie' retiring; Braves bound for state

Benson vs. KMS, 052323.004.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg sophomore Abby Holtkamp watches her base hit down the right field line against Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 2:43 PM

In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne discuss Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg softball and its standout head coach as well as Benson/KMS boys tennis making the trek to Minneapolis for the first time in 14 years. Plus, Section 3A-North baseball seeds are out.

0:35: Michael Lyne starts with KMS softball and the pending retirement of long-time head coach Eileen Suter.

4:40: Joe Brown discusses Benson/KMS boys tennis securing a trip to the state tournament after beating Montevideo for the Section 3A championship on Tuesday.

8:50: Joe Brown gives a rundown of the Section 3A-North baseball bracket that came out Wednesday morning. Yellow Medicine East is the No. 1 seed, with Central Minnesota Christian sitting at No. 2.

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
