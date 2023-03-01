99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WCT Sports Show: Hitting the mat at state wrestling

Benson junior Thomas Dineen reacts after winning his 195-pound semifinal match against JCC's William Freking during the Class A state individual wrestling tournament Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
March 01, 2023 02:52 PM

In this week's edition of the West Central Tribune, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne take a deep dive into the state individual wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday in St. Paul. Plus, New London-Spicer and Montevideo are meeting again in the Section 3AA-North girls basketball championship.

0:45: The show starts with Joe Brown looking at the area's three number one seeds at state wrestling: Benson's Thomas Dineen; Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Trey Gunderson; and BOLD's Austin Kiecker.

10:55: Joe also takes a look at who can make a surprise run late in the wrestling tournament.

12:40: Michael Lyne dives into the Section 3AA-North girls basketball championship between NLS and Montevideo, set for Thursday at Marshall.

18:30: Tom Elliott touches on some of the other premiere matchups around the area, including Willmar vs. Rocori, BOLD vs. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart and Laq qui Parle Valley vs. Minneota.

For updates on area sports, go to www.wctrib.com/sports .

wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
Prep
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
March 04, 2023 09:45 AM

