WCT Sports Show: Ringing in the holidays

Willmar senior Sam Raitz, right, tries to dribble past Brainerd's Garrett Gilbert during a Central Lakes Conference game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
December 21, 2022 03:34 PM

The West Central Tribune sports staff — sports editor Tom Elliott and reporters Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — discuss next week's pair of tournaments in Willmar: the Heritage Bank WildCard Girls Basketball Tournament; and the Bremer Bank Boys Basketball Holiday Classic.

1:40: Michael Lyne discusses the WildCard, feating Willmar, New London-Spicer, Central Minnesota Christian and Redwood Valley.

4:25: Joe Brown talks about games to watch for at the Bremer Bank Classic. Teams are Willmar, New London-Spicer, Central Minnesota Christian, MACCRAY, Lac qui Parle Valley, Redwood Valley, Dassel-Cokato and Barnesville.

