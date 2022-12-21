WCT Sports Show: Ringing in the holidays

The West Central Tribune sports staff — sports editor Tom Elliott and reporters Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — discuss next week's pair of tournaments in Willmar: the Heritage Bank WildCard Girls Basketball Tournament; and the Bremer Bank Boys Basketball Holiday Classic.

1:40: Michael Lyne discusses the WildCard, feating Willmar, New London-Spicer, Central Minnesota Christian and Redwood Valley.

4:25: Joe Brown talks about games to watch for at the Bremer Bank Classic. Teams are Willmar, New London-Spicer, Central Minnesota Christian, MACCRAY, Lac qui Parle Valley, Redwood Valley, Dassel-Cokato and Barnesville.