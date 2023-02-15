99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

WCT Sports Show: River Lakes back in finals; wrestling sections get underway

River Lakes vs. Willmar 021423.003.jpg
River Lakes sophomore goaltender and captain Kaydence Roeske tracks the puck against Willmar on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Willmar Civic Center Arena.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
February 15, 2023 03:15 PM

In this week's installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne looks at the Section 6A girls hockey championship game between River Lakes and Fergus Falls. Plus, a peek at Section 8AAA, 5A and 3AA wrestling.

0:45: Michael Lyne looks at River Lakes' 2-1 win over Willmar in the Section 6A girls hockey semifinals as well as a look at the section championship game between the Stars and Fergus Falls set for Thursday in Alexandria.

5:45: Joe Brown and Tom Elliott take a look at Willmar wrestling's path in the Section 8AAA tournament.

11:20: Joe discusses a wide-open Section 5A in wrestling with Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, BBE and Paynesville among the contenders. Plus, Joe discusses his story on KMS' Adamaris Chable Rodriguez being the first area girl to qualify for the state tournament.

16:50: Joe touches on Team United — Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo — being a contender to make the state wrestling tournament.

