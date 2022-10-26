WCT Sports Show: Section semifinal football

West Central Tribune sports editor Tom Elliott and sports reporter Joe Brown touch on the nine area semifinal football games slated for Saturday.

0:25: Before getting to the gridiron, Tom Elliott discusses Litchfield girls tennis competing in the Class A state tournament on Wednesday.

1:00: Joe Brown touches on Willmar's Section 2AAAA quarterfinal win against Faribault, then leads into Saturday's semifinal game at Marshall.

6:15: Tom and Joe talk about the Section 6AAA matchup between New London-Spicer and Pierz. Then, they move to Section 2AAA between Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato.

8:30: The two switch gears and talk about the Section 5AA matchup of Paynesville and Eden Valley-Watkins.

9:30: BOLD and Dawson-Boyd play in semifinal games in Section 5A. Tom and Joe discuss BOLD/Minneota and D-B/Lakeview.

11:55: Staying in Class A, Joe and Tom touch on Section 4A, with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa preparing for Upsala/Swanville and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg facing Browerville/Eagle Valley.

13:55: In Section 2 nine-man, Renville County West hosts Sleepy Eye St. Mary's. Joe and Tom chat about that matchup.