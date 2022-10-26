WCT Sports Show: Section semifinal football
Tom Elliott and Joe Brown discuss Saturday's slate of games
West Central Tribune sports editor Tom Elliott and sports reporter Joe Brown touch on the nine area semifinal football games slated for Saturday.
0:25: Before getting to the gridiron, Tom Elliott discusses Litchfield girls tennis competing in the Class A state tournament on Wednesday.
1:00: Joe Brown touches on Willmar's Section 2AAAA quarterfinal win against Faribault, then leads into Saturday's semifinal game at Marshall.
6:15: Tom and Joe talk about the Section 6AAA matchup between New London-Spicer and Pierz. Then, they move to Section 2AAA between Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato.
8:30: The two switch gears and talk about the Section 5AA matchup of Paynesville and Eden Valley-Watkins.
9:30: BOLD and Dawson-Boyd play in semifinal games in Section 5A. Tom and Joe discuss BOLD/Minneota and D-B/Lakeview.
11:55: Staying in Class A, Joe and Tom touch on Section 4A, with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa preparing for Upsala/Swanville and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg facing Browerville/Eagle Valley.
13:55: In Section 2 nine-man, Renville County West hosts Sleepy Eye St. Mary's. Joe and Tom chat about that matchup.
