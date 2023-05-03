WCT Sports Show: Softball surprises, Dinger Domes and off-season volleyball

In this week's WCT Sports Show, reporters Joe Brown and Michael Lyne chat about ACGC softball's upstart season, the power surge on the Paynesville baseball team and a young Willmar volleyball star playing with elite competition

0:40: Michael starts the show about the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball team, which is up to six wins this season after winning just two games in 2022.

4:15: Joe goes in-depth on his feature story on the Paynesville baseball team, which has hit six home runs over its first four games. A motivator for hitting the long ball? The "Dinger Dome."

10:00: Michael discusses Willmar volleyball standout Ellery DeBoer being invited to play in the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program's Indoor Spring Training Series in Washington, D.C.