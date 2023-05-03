Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

WCT Sports Show: Softball surprises, Dinger Domes and off-season volleyball

ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.010.jpg
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City senior shortstop Haley Wilner prepares for the ball to be put into play against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Grove City.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 2:38 PM

In this week's WCT Sports Show, reporters Joe Brown and Michael Lyne chat about ACGC softball's upstart season, the power surge on the Paynesville baseball team and a young Willmar volleyball star playing with elite competition

0:40: Michael starts the show about the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball team, which is up to six wins this season after winning just two games in 2022.

4:15: Joe goes in-depth on his feature story on the Paynesville baseball team, which has hit six home runs over its first four games. A motivator for hitting the long ball? The "Dinger Dome."

10:00: Michael discusses Willmar volleyball standout Ellery DeBoer being invited to play in the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program's Indoor Spring Training Series in Washington, D.C.

Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Sartell Sabres sweep Willmar Cardinals, 7-0
May 02, 2023 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals girls 4th at Brainerd meet
May 02, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar's Tyler Evans clears the bar in the pole vault during the Alexandria Relays on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Alexandria.
Prep
Track and field roundup: Willmar Cardinals compete at Alex Relays
May 02, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
030323 Warroad2.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota education bills, which include ban on American Indian nicknames, move to conference committee
May 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Softball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 to St. Cloud
May 02, 2023 11:02 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Montevideo junior Raegan Stanley lines up a throw to first base during a non-conference game against Redwood Valley on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Montevideo.
Prep
Softball roundup: Redwood Valley Cardinals dominate Montevideo Thunder Hawks, 15-0
May 02, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Sartell, 050223.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Things fall apart for the Willmar Cardinals
May 02, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne