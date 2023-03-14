WCT Sports Show: The girls are tournament bound

New London-Spicer, BOLD and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa are all headed to the state girls basketball tournament. The West Central Tribune sports staff — editor Tom Elliott and reporters Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — breaks down all three first-round matchups.

0:40: Michael and Tom begins with New London-Spicer's first-round matchup in the Class AA tournament against Minnehaha Academy. That game is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday.

6:10: Joe talks about BOLD's Section 2A championship victory against Sleepy Eye. Then, Tom goes over what the Warriors expect against unseeded United Christian Academy when the two teams play at 5 p.m. Thursday.

14:20: Tom discusses BBE's Section 5A win over Barnum and what awaits the Jaguars at 1 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals against Underwood.

23:20: Joe goes over the remaining boys basketball teams left in the area. Both compete Wednesday. Dawson-Boyd faces Russell-Tyler-Ruthton for the Section 3A championship. BBE takes on Border West for the 6A-South sub-section championship and a berth in Friday's 6A championship.

