WCT Sports Show: The softball edition

In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott and Joe Brown talk softball, from a local standout becoming a record holder at St. Cloud State to some of the top high-school teams in west central Minnesota.

0:45: Joe Brown begins with his Wednesday print feature on Litchfield grad and St. Cloud State standout Jasmin Estrada and her quest to becoming the Huskies' all-time leader in home runs and RBIs.

6:50: Michael Lyne follows up with a breakdown of Tuesday's Camden Conference doubleheader between Renville County West/BOLD and Lac qui Parle Valley.

9:30: With the section softball playoffs beginning next week, Joe, Michael and Tom Elliott discuss some of the top teams in the area.