WCT Sports Show: The softball edition

LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.005.jpg
Renville County West/BOLD's Bre Winzenburg throws the ball to first base against Lac qui Parle Valley on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Madison.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 2:52 PM

In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott and Joe Brown talk softball, from a local standout becoming a record holder at St. Cloud State to some of the top high-school teams in west central Minnesota.

0:45: Joe Brown begins with his Wednesday print feature on Litchfield grad and St. Cloud State standout Jasmin Estrada and her quest to becoming the Huskies' all-time leader in home runs and RBIs.

6:50: Michael Lyne follows up with a breakdown of Tuesday's Camden Conference doubleheader between Renville County West/BOLD and Lac qui Parle Valley.

9:30: With the section softball playoffs beginning next week, Joe, Michael and Tom Elliott discuss some of the top teams in the area.

