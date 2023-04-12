WCT Sports Show: The spring thaw has begun

With spring sports finally getting underway, the West Central Tribune sports staff — Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — dives into some of the early-season activities.

1:25: Michael Lyne begins with the Willmar boys golf team and how they're looking to improve in 2023.

3:05: Michael discusses the Cardinals' girls golf team, which needs to replace Kessa Mara at the No. 1 spot. Plus, Joe Brown comes in with some new golf rankings.

7:15: Joe Brown chimes in on boys tennis on Tuesday between Minnewaska/BBE and Yellow Medicine East. Plus, high hopes for Minnewaska/BBE and Litchfield.