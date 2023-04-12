WCT Sports Show: The spring thaw has begun
The West Central Tribune sports staff touches on some early spring golf and boys tennis
With spring sports finally getting underway, the West Central Tribune sports staff — Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — dives into some of the early-season activities.
1:25: Michael Lyne begins with the Willmar boys golf team and how they're looking to improve in 2023.
3:05: Michael discusses the Cardinals' girls golf team, which needs to replace Kessa Mara at the No. 1 spot. Plus, Joe Brown comes in with some new golf rankings.
7:15: Joe Brown chimes in on boys tennis on Tuesday between Minnewaska/BBE and Yellow Medicine East. Plus, high hopes for Minnewaska/BBE and Litchfield.
