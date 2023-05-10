99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

WCT Sports Show: Thriving on the home course

Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.008.jpg
Willmar boys golf eighth-grader Luke Larson tees off during the Central Lakes Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 3:19 PM

In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, the sports guys — Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — discuss the Willmar boys golf team's CLC win at Eagle Creek. Plus, Litchfield's legacy of throws is strong.

0:40: Michael Lyne starts off the show discussing the Willmar boys team getting a Central Lakes Conference win at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday, along with what's next for the Cardinals.

4:25: Joe Brown discusses his feature story on the Litchfield track and field throwing trio of Jaelyn Baseman, TJ Christensen and Jacob Dietel and what has helped the Dragons' throws program become successful.

