WCT Sports Show: Warriors, Wildcats, Jaguars vie for section titles
In this installement of the WCT Sports show, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne go over the three girls basketball section championships in 3AA, 2A and 5A. Plus, an action-packed Saturday is upcoming in boys basketball.
0:45: Joe Brown begins with the Section 2A girls basketball championship between BOLD and Sleepy Eye, set for Friday at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
2:35: Michael Lyne discusses New London-Spicer vs. Luverne for the Section 3AA championship Friday at Marshall.
5:20: Tom Elliott goes over the Section 5A championship between Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Barnum. That takes place Friday at Collegeville.
8:40: Joe discusses the Section 3A-North boys basketball championship Saturday between Dawson-Boyd and Central Minnesota Christian.
11:20: Michael goes over New London-Spicer's win over Morris/Chokio-Alberta and what awaits them against Eden Valley-Watkins in the 3AA-North championship.
15:50: Tom goes over surprise Montevideo reaching the 3AA-South finals against Redwood Valley.
16:30: Tom touches on the Section 6A-South playoff games set for Saturday in Glenwood between BBE vs. Hancock and KMS vs. Border West.
