WCT Sports Show: Winding down the winter season
The WCT sports staff talked about girls hockey, girls and boys basketball and wrestling in this episode.
The West Central Tribune sports guys — Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — chat girls hockey, girls and boys basketball and wrestling in this installment of the WCT Sports Show.
0:45: The guys start with playoff girls hockey, with Joe Brown breaking down Section 6A and 2A.
6:25: Michael Lyne takes a look at Central Minnesota Christian girls basketball growth throughout the season and Lac qui Parle Valley's depth after seeing the two teams on Tuesday.
9:20: Michael Lyne looks back at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg/Central Minnesota Christian boys basketball and the return of Fighting Saints guard Jared Cortez.
13:20: Joe Brown wraps up with how Willmar wrestling is looking in the final week of the regular season.
