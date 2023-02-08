WCT Sports Show: Winding down the winter season

The West Central Tribune sports guys — Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — chat girls hockey, girls and boys basketball and wrestling in this installment of the WCT Sports Show.

0:45: The guys start with playoff girls hockey, with Joe Brown breaking down Section 6A and 2A.

6:25: Michael Lyne takes a look at Central Minnesota Christian girls basketball growth throughout the season and Lac qui Parle Valley's depth after seeing the two teams on Tuesday.

9:20: Michael Lyne looks back at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg/Central Minnesota Christian boys basketball and the return of Fighting Saints guard Jared Cortez.

13:20: Joe Brown wraps up with how Willmar wrestling is looking in the final week of the regular season.