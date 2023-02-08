99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WCT Sports Show: Winding down the winter season

The WCT sports staff talked about girls hockey, girls and boys basketball and wrestling in this episode.

Willmar sophomore Avery Quinn, right, pushes River Lakes' Dalayne Hatlestad into the boards during the first period of a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
February 08, 2023 02:52 PM

The West Central Tribune sports guys — Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — chat girls hockey, girls and boys basketball and wrestling in this installment of the WCT Sports Show.

0:45: The guys start with playoff girls hockey, with Joe Brown breaking down Section 6A and 2A.

6:25: Michael Lyne takes a look at Central Minnesota Christian girls basketball growth throughout the season and Lac qui Parle Valley's depth after seeing the two teams on Tuesday.

9:20: Michael Lyne looks back at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg/Central Minnesota Christian boys basketball and the return of Fighting Saints guard Jared Cortez.

13:20: Joe Brown wraps up with how Willmar wrestling is looking in the final week of the regular season.

