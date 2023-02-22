99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WCT Sports Show: Winter postseason taking shape

NLS v Paynesville gymnastics 121622 001.jpg
New London-Spicer sophomore Kaitlyn Preheim eyes the uneven bars while competing against Paynesville/Eden Valley-Watkins in New London on Friday, December 16, 2022.
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
February 22, 2023 03:48 PM

In this snow-covered edition of the WCT Sports Show, the sports staff — Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — talks New London-Spicer in the Class A state gymnastics meet, a trio of teams making state team wrestling and some girls basketball section matchups.

0:50: Michael begins the show by talking about state gymnastics. New London-Spicer is looking for a top-five finish in the Class A team championship on Friday. Then on Saturday, nine area competitors will compete in the Class A individual championships.

6:20: Joe discusses the seeds for Willmar, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Team United in next week's state wrestling team championships. Joe also talks about the section victories for Willmar and BBE.

15:25: Tom runs down some of the key events that have been postponed and moved this week due to the blizzard running through the state.

17:15: Tom looks at some of the sections for girls basketball, which gets underway Saturday.

To keep up with area sports, be sure to check out www.wctrib.com.

