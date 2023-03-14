WCT Sports Spotlight: Abby Berge joins the show

BELGRADE — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa girls basketball's Abby Berge for episode 20 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

BBE is back in the Class A state tournament for the third time in program history. All three appearances have come in the last four seasons.

The Jaguars, who earned the five seed, begin their Class A state tournament run against four-seed Underwood at 1 p.m. Thursday at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.