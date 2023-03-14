6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

WCT Sports Spotlight: Abby Berge joins the show

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa girls basketball senior star Abby Berge discusses the Jaguars' season, the upcoming Class A state tournament, and more.

BBE senior Abby Berge, 23, goes for a layup while Paynesville's Grace Roberg defends during a Central Minnesota Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Paynesville.
BBE senior Abby Berge, 23, goes for a layup while Paynesville's Grace Roberg defends during a Central Minnesota Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
March 14, 2023 04:00 PM

BELGRADE — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa girls basketball's Abby Berge for episode 20 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

BBE is back in the Class A state tournament for the third time in program history. All three appearances have come in the last four seasons.

The Jaguars, who earned the five seed, begin their Class A state tournament run against four-seed Underwood at 1 p.m. Thursday at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
BBE vs Barnum 031023 002.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE's mission at state: Attack, attack, attack
March 14, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Another challenge for New London-Spicer Wildcats at state
March 14, 2023 03:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd sophomore Brayson Boike, 5, blocks a shot by CMCS' Ryan Harrington during the Section 3A-North championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Section 3A boys basketball championship moved to Wednesday
March 14, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Border West, Monday, March 13, 2023
March 14, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.005.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Border West Buccaneers find some redemption against KMS Fighting Saints
March 13, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
With the BBE student section looking on, Jaguars senior Brady Schwinghammer lines up a 3-pointer during a Section 6A-South semifinal game against Hancock on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Prep
Boys basketball: BBE Jaguars weather the storm in Section 6A-South semifinals
March 13, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo junior Devin Ashling, 22, guards Redwood Valley's Elway Berg during the Section 3AA-South championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: Redwood Valley Cardinals earn a dramatic win over Montevideo Thunder Hawks
March 12, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott