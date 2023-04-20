99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WCT Sports Spotlight: Alex Draeger joins the show

Litchfield boys tennis senior star Alex Draeger talks on the Dragons' early season success, goals for the season, and more.

Benson-KMS vs. Litchfield 041423.010.jpg
Litchfield senior Alex Draeger makes contact with the ball against Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Hunter LeClair in a No. 1 singles match on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 4:00 PM

LITCHFIELD — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Litchfield boys tennis senior Alex Draeger for episode 24 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Litchfield holds a 4-0 overall record this season. The Dragons rank No. 5 in the Class A rankings by the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association.

Draeger ranks No. 5 in the Class A individual rankings. He holds a 1-1 record this season against top-10 ranked opponents and is 3-1 overall at the No. 1 singles position for the Dragons.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
