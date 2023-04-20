WCT Sports Spotlight: Alex Draeger joins the show

LITCHFIELD — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Litchfield boys tennis senior Alex Draeger for episode 24 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Litchfield holds a 4-0 overall record this season. The Dragons rank No. 5 in the Class A rankings by the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association.

Draeger ranks No. 5 in the Class A individual rankings. He holds a 1-1 record this season against top-10 ranked opponents and is 3-1 overall at the No. 1 singles position for the Dragons.