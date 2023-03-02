99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

WCT Sports Spotlight: Austin Dunn joins the show

Montevideo boys swimming and diving junior star Austin Dunn discusses the Thunder Hawks' season, his plans for the Class A state swimming preliminaries on Friday, and more.

Montevideo Thunder Hawks logo
Boys basketball
Contributed / Montevideo High School
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
March 02, 2023 04:00 PM

MONTEVIDEO — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Montevideo boys swimming and diving's Austin Dunn for episode 18 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Dunn, a junior captain, will compete in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle at the Class A state swim preliminaries meet at noon Friday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

The Class A state swim finals are set for noon Saturday. The top-16 swimmers from day one will advance to day two.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
