WCT Sports Spotlight: Austin Dunn joins the show

MONTEVIDEO — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Montevideo boys swimming and diving's Austin Dunn for episode 18 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Dunn, a junior captain, will compete in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle at the Class A state swim preliminaries meet at noon Friday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

The Class A state swim finals are set for noon Saturday. The top-16 swimmers from day one will advance to day two.