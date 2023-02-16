WCT Sports Spotlight: Ciera Anderson joins the show

NEW LONDON — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with New London-Spicer gymnastics' Ciera Anderson for episode 16 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Anderson, a junior and veteran for the Wildcats, competes all-around. She will look to help the NLS get back to the Class A state championships for a third consecutive season and punch her ticket into the individual competition as well.

The Section 6A championships take place at noon Saturday at Maple Lake.