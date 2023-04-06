WCT Sports Spotlight: Deshawna Hodges and Kezia May join the show

WILLMAR — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Willmar girls track and field senior captains Deshawna Hodges and Kezia May for episode 22 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota. However, this week, there are two athletes under the spotlight.

The Willmar boys and girls track and field teams competed at the Central Lakes Conference indoor meet on Saturday, April 1. Both of the Cardinals' squads took fourth place.

While the Cardinals' track and field teams are not quite outside yet, they will compete in another indoor meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Cloud State University Field House. Other teams competing are Paynesville, Rocori and Sauk Centre.