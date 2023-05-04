Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

WCT Sports Spotlight: Haley Wilner joins the show

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball senior star Haley Wilner discusses the Falcons' early season success and more.

ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.010.jpg
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City senior shortstop Haley Wilner prepares for the ball to be put into play against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Grove City.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 4:00 PM

GROVE CITY — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball senior Haley Wilner for episode 26 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

After a 2-17 campaign in 2022, ACGC currently holds a 6-1 record in the 2023 season. The Falcons are also 4-1 in the Central Minnesota Conference after finishing with a 1-13 conference record in 2022.

ACGC is fresh off a series sweep of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, where the Falcons won 14-0 and 19-13 in a doubleheader on Monday at Grove City.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Litchfield Dragons lose to unbeaten Norwood-Young America
May 03, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Benson Braves drop a pair at Swanville
May 03, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Softball surprises, Dinger Domes and off-season volleyball
May 03, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Softball surprises, Dinger Domes and off-season volleyball
May 03, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Baseball 050323 001.jpg
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors win a share of the MCAC Central
May 03, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Sartell Sabres sweep Willmar Cardinals, 7-0
May 02, 2023 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals girls 4th at Brainerd meet
May 02, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott