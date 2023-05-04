WCT Sports Spotlight: Haley Wilner joins the show

GROVE CITY — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball senior Haley Wilner for episode 26 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

After a 2-17 campaign in 2022, ACGC currently holds a 6-1 record in the 2023 season. The Falcons are also 4-1 in the Central Minnesota Conference after finishing with a 1-13 conference record in 2022.

ACGC is fresh off a series sweep of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, where the Falcons won 14-0 and 19-13 in a doubleheader on Monday at Grove City.