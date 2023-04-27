WCT Sports Spotlight: Isabella Jacobs joins the show

MADISON — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Lac qui Parle Valley girls golf senior Isabella Jacobs for episode 25 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Jacobs ranks No. 33 individually in the state among all classes. She finished in fourth place with a round of 88 at the Willmar Girls Golf Invitational at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday.

LQPV ranks No. 20 in the state among all classes. The Eagles were the runner-ups at the Class A state tournament in 2022.