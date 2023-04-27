99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WCT Sports Spotlight: Isabella Jacobs joins the show

Lac qui Parle Valley girls golf senior Isabella Jacobs highlights the Eagles' goals for the season and her future plans beyond high school. 

Lac qui Parle Valley senior captain Isabella Jacobs watches on as she sinks a putt during the Willmar Girls Golf Invitational on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
MADISON — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Lac qui Parle Valley girls golf senior Isabella Jacobs for episode 25 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Jacobs ranks No. 33 individually in the state among all classes. She finished in fourth place with a round of 88 at the Willmar Girls Golf Invitational at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday.

LQPV ranks No. 20 in the state among all classes. The Eagles were the runner-ups at the Class A state tournament in 2022.

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
