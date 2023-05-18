99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
WCT Sports Spotlight: Jaiden Henjum joins the show

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg baseball senior star Jaiden Henjum talks on the Fighting Saints' season, aspirations for the remainder of the spring baseball season, and more.

KMS vs. YME 041823.001.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior pitcher Jaiden Henjum fires a pitch toward homeplate against Yellow Medicine East on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Kerkhoven.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 4:00 PM

SUNBURG — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg baseball senior Jaiden Henjum for episode 27 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

The Fighting Saints hold a 12-2 overall record this season. KMS is currently 8-1 in the Camden Conference.

In the most recent rankings released on May 7 by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association, KMS ranks No. 10 in Class A.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
