WCT Sports Spotlight: Jaiden Henjum joins the show

SUNBURG — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg baseball senior Jaiden Henjum for episode 27 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

The Fighting Saints hold a 12-2 overall record this season. KMS is currently 8-1 in the Camden Conference.

In the most recent rankings released on May 7 by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association, KMS ranks No. 10 in Class A.