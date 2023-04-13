99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

WCT Sports Spotlight: Joey Wisocki joins the show

Cardinals senior golfer Joey Wisocki previews the upcoming Willmar boys golf season and more.

050222.S.WCT.Willmar BGolf Joey Wisocki.JPG
Willmar junior Joey Wisocki pumps his fist as his ball is about to sink in the hole for a birdie on hole No. 18 at the Cardinal/Wildcat Invitational on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 4:00 PM

WILLMAR — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Willmar boys golf senior Joey Wisocki for episode 23 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Willmar finished seventh in the Central Lakes Conference in 2021 and fourth in 2022. The Cardinals will look to continue to climb up the conference standings in 2023.

Willmar is scheduled to get its season underway at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, in the Hutchinson Invitational at Crow River Golf Club.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
050722.S.WCT.YME SB Aria Peters.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: YME banks on its seniors for a successful season
April 12, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar High School freshman shortstop Hannah Magnuson tags out a Fergus Falls runner at second base while playing host to the Otters in Willmar on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Prep
Softball preview: More experienced Cards are ready to take a step up
April 12, 2023 07:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Arianna Messer of Paynesville slides into home plate while hosting ACGC at home Monday, May 9, 2022.
Prep
Softball preview: Core four returners should lead Paynesville Bulldogs
April 12, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
041322.S.WCT.NLS softball Sydney Feist RaeAnn Holmquist.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: NLS aims for big improvements in 2023
April 12, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball preview: Fresh start in store for Thunder Hawks
April 12, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
052522.S.WCT.Minnewaska soft Leslie Murken .jpg
Prep
Softball preview: Minnewaska Lakers hope to build on their summer experience
April 12, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
050722.S.WCT.MACCRAy SB Addisyn Pederson.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: MACCRAY has plenty of youth to build with
April 12, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne