WCT Sports Spotlight: Joey Wisocki joins the show

WILLMAR — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Willmar boys golf senior Joey Wisocki for episode 23 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Willmar finished seventh in the Central Lakes Conference in 2021 and fourth in 2022. The Cardinals will look to continue to climb up the conference standings in 2023.

Willmar is scheduled to get its season underway at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, in the Hutchinson Invitational at Crow River Golf Club.