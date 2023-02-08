WCT Sports Spotlight: Juan Espinoza joins the show

BENSON — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Benson boys basketball's Juan Espinoza for episode 15 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Espinoza, a senior guard, recorded a Braves program-record 47 points against Montevideo on Feb. 3. He shot 16 of 37 from the field, making seven free throws on seven attempts.

Benson is currently 5-13 this season with a 2-9 record in the West Central Conference.