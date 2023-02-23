WCT Sports Spotlight: Khalid Muhumed joins the show

WILLMAR — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Willmar boys basketball's Khalid Muhumed for episode 17 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Muhumed, a senior forward, leads the Cardinals in scoring. He is averaging 14.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season.

Willmar holds an 8-14 overall record this season.