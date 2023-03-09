99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

WCT Sports Spotlight: Lainey Braulick joins the show

BOLD girls basketball sophomore star Lainey Braulick discusses the Warriors' season, the upcoming Section 2A championship, and more.

BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.001.jpg
BOLD sophomore guard Lainey Braulick pulls up for a mid-range shot against Mayer Lutheran in the Section 2A-North finals on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
March 09, 2023 04:03 PM

OLIVIA — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with BOLD girls basketball's Lainey Braulick for episode 19 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Braulick, a sophomore guard, reached 1,000 career points against in the Warriors' 59-23 victory against Canby on February 13.

BOLD plays Sleepy Eye at 6 p.m. Friday at the Taylor Center in Mankato for a chance to make it back to the Class A state tournament for the first time since 2019.

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
