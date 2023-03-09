WCT Sports Spotlight: Lainey Braulick joins the show

OLIVIA — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with BOLD girls basketball's Lainey Braulick for episode 19 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Braulick, a sophomore guard, reached 1,000 career points against in the Warriors' 59-23 victory against Canby on February 13.

BOLD plays Sleepy Eye at 6 p.m. Friday at the Taylor Center in Mankato for a chance to make it back to the Class A state tournament for the first time since 2019.