WCT Sports Spotlight: Mattix Swanson joins the show

WILLMAR — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Willmar baseball's Mattix Swanson for episode 21 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Willmar enters the 2023 season ranked No. 8 in the Class AAA preseason poll by the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association. The Cardinals are fresh off a 2022 campaign, where they finished with a 15-7 overall record and a 10-4 record in the Central Lakes Conference.

Willmar is scheduled to open up its season against Sartell at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Sartell High School.