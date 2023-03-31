99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

WCT Sports Spotlight: Mattix Swanson joins the show

Willmar baseball senior star Mattix Swanson previews the Cardinals' season and more.

Willmar senior Mattix Swanson reacts after the Cardinals forced a turnover on downs in the second quarter during a North Central White District game against St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Willmar senior Mattix Swanson reacts after the Cardinals forced a turnover on downs in the second quarter during a North Central White District game against St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 4:00 PM

WILLMAR — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Willmar baseball's Mattix Swanson for episode 21 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Willmar enters the 2023 season ranked No. 8 in the Class AAA preseason poll by the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association. The Cardinals are fresh off a 2022 campaign, where they finished with a 15-7 overall record and a 10-4 record in the Central Lakes Conference.

Willmar is scheduled to open up its season against Sartell at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Sartell High School.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 004.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 28, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.Rail.crossbucks
Local
Morton, Minnesota-based rail authority receives $322,000 grant for bridge rehabilitation project
March 31, 2023 09:24 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
c16ca2-20230330-people-hold-signs-and-yell-2000.jpg
Minnesota
As Minn. lawmakers dole out record surplus, many say they need more
March 31, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Hobey 2023 is a B1G deal with Matthew Knies, Logan Cooley and Adam Fantilli named finalists
March 30, 2023 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Ridgewater Practice 032723.002.jpg
College
College softball: Warriors have more depth, especially on the mound
March 29, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne